Patrick Mahomes Responds to Being Called NFL’s Villian

Being the most successful player in today’s NFL, Patrick Mahomes’s sustained success seems to have turned him into a villain. However, the Chiefs QB doesn’t seem to be too upset about his new role and detailed the only thing that is more important to him than arbitrary labels.

During a press conference, Mahomes was asked about his thoughts on being considered the NFL’s villain. He admitted he doesn’t enjoy the label or draw inspiration from it. However, he emphasized that he loves to win, even if it comes with the cost of being seen as a villain. As long as he continues to enjoy the game and achieve victory, he says he’s more than okay with the title:

“Not necessarily. I think I just like winning. If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I’m okay with it. But at the end of the day, I’m going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible.”

Patrick Mahomes was asked if winning too much was causing him to become a villain: “I just like winning. If you win a lot and that causes you to be the villain, I’m okay with it” pic.twitter.com/13HKLhSeqb — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 7, 2024

The idea that he’s a villain has continuously been perpetuated throughout the league. Even NFL players voted to place him 4th in NFL Top 100 players, despite him objectively being the best player in the league right now.

The Raiders players once created a video featuring Kermit the Frog puppet dressed in Patrick’s jersey and a wig resembling his hair. In the video, safety Trey Taylor holds the puppet in his hand, saying, “I’m a b**ch,” while his teammates erupt with laughter. And of course, fans of other teams aren’t too happy to see their teams get steamrolled by the Chiefs each season.

However, Mahomes should get used to being a villain, just like Tom Brady did. At the height of their success, everyone hated the Patriots and the 7-time Super Bowl winner.

Winning might make him a villain, but he remains only concerned with winning it all, and he doesn’t need the approval or love from his opponents to keep bringing in the rings and the accolades.

Mahomes becomes Madden’s Best NFL QB

The third Super Bowl in five seasons makes you the best. EA made sure it reflected in Madden. For the fourth time in his career, Mahomes got a 99 rating in the game, matching Tom Brady’s record.

Mahomes had a strange reaction to the news of his ranking as he fixated on his smile in a picture used to deliver the news of his latest achievement:

Yo why am i so happy in this pic https://t.co/yCh3lNiwyT — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 2, 2024

Mahomes may be a literal cheat code in Madden, but he certainly wasn’t at his best last season. The Chiefs QB struggled to get involved in the game and failed to ignite the offense early in the season.

This time around, he hopes to be at his personal best and earn another MVP. With all the additions to the roster, he might just achieve the impossible and lead the Chiefs to a three-peat, and manage to break Brady’s record there as well.