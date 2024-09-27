Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Explains Why a “Dad Bod” is Healthy For Some People: “An NFL QB Should Have at Least 14% Body Fat”

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures to an official after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s top QB with three Super Bowl titles but there is one thing he always gets ridiculed for, his ‘dad bod.’ When Mahomes led the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl in early 2024, he was pictured celebrating without his shirt. His ‘dad bod’ instantly became viral on social media with fellow players and fans poking fun at him.

However, his long-time personal trainer Bobby Stroupe revealed why it’s better for the QB to have a “dad bod” than an extremely lean physique.

People magazine interviewed Stroupe to discuss the NFL star’s fitness regime. The duo has been working together since Mahomes started playing football and he played an important role in improving the QB’s game.

In the interview, Stroupe revealed the reason behind the infamous ‘dad bod’. He stated that in a full-contact sport like football, athletes need a good amount of body fat to perform well. He said:

“I’ll be the first to tell you that I think an NFL quarterback should have at least 14% body fat.We know there’s just not a lot of quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame that have a six-pack and there’s a reason for that. We’ve got to find that fine line of performance and health.”

He elaborated that the QB’s playing style requires a degree of ‘physicality‘ and their emphasis was only on getting the best performance on the field.

Mahomes is primarily a passing quarterback who occasionally uses rushing to surprise the defence and it makes him vulnerable to tackles. The extra muscle mass on his body helps him handle those tackles a lot better.

In addition to his training regimen, Stroupe has added a lot of little improvements to the QB’s daily life which helped him improve his fitness. And one of the biggest changes was adding a special coffee to his daily routine.

Mahomes’ secret coffee recipe that keeps him in shape

Stroupe explained the non-traditional diet hacks he used to improve Mahomes’ nutrition intake. He revealed that the Chiefs QB was a regular coffee drinker and to make his morning brew extra nutritious they replaced normal coffee with a special vitamin-rich coffee developed just for him.

In early 2024, the 29-year-old QB co-founded the speciality coffee brand Throne SPORT COFFEE alongside Michael Fedele, a former BodyArmor executive.

The brand heavily banked on the QB’s success with both Mahomes and Stroupe featuring in the brand promos.

Mahomes has been at the top of his game ever since his debut in 2017 and Stroupe’s training regime has played an integral part in his form. The QB might not flaunt six-pack abs but have three Super Bowl rings to prove his worth.