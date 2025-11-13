Patrick Surtain II Says His Body Is Healing Like “Wolverine” Amid Injury Layoff

The Denver Broncos suffered a seemingly massive blow to their elite defense back in Week 8 when All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II went down with an injury before halftime. He did not return to that game and hasn’t played since. But according to him, he’s healing at an inhuman pace.

The injury, which occurred during their 44-24 shellacking of the Dallas Cowboys, was revealed to be a pec strain. However, despite Adam Schefter reporting that he was a candidate to land on injured reserve (which would guarantee he misses at least four games), the Broncos opted to keep their star DB off the IR.

That suggests the injury isn’t as serious as first suspected (likely a Grade 1 strain) and that the team believes he can return within that month-long window. He has already missed two games in Weeks 9 and 10. But to hear him tell it, he’ll be back very soon thanks to his Wolverine-like ability to heal. The defense continuing to ball out while he’s been on the sideline has only added to Surtain’s anxiety to get back out there.

“It makes me anxious to go back out there. Because now you can see how many more plays I can make. How aggressive I can be, because them boys eating up front… I feel like Wolverine, my dog,” Surtain II said via Closed on Sundays.

“I feel like I’m healing it the right way. Everything’s going on schedule. Your boy moving his arm a little bit now, getting back to my regular movements and stuff. I can do a push-up. My strength is coming back… We progressing in small increments,” he added.

On Denver’s most recent injury report for Wednesday, November 12, Surtain II remained a DNP alongside five other players, including starting RB J.K. Dobbins. In positive news, LBs Jonathon Cooper and Garret Wallow did return to full participation in practice.

But as Surtain II said, the Broncos’ defensive unit has kept on chugging along even with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year sidelined. During the two-game span that Surtain has missed, Denver has allowed the fewest points (22) and the second-fewest yards (456) while recording the second-most sacks (10).

Surtain went on to talk about how he had predicted before the season that the Broncos’ defense could be a truly historic group.

“We could be mentioned among the greats. You talk about them 2000 Ravens, the Legion of Boom and all that. I said that with conviction. I said that because of how hungry and tenacious everybody is. Everybody got one sole purpose, and that’s to dominate they 1-on-1s each and every snap… Shoot, we on pace to break the sack record bruh.”

Overall, this season, the Broncos haven’t quite reached those heights, as they sit third in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.3) and yards allowed per game (270.7). However, as Surtain noted, their pass rush has been insanely good, and they are headed for history if they keep up their current pace.

They already have 46 sacks through 10 games, which not only gives them 44 percent more sacks than the next-best teams this season (Steelers and Seahawks, 32), but also puts them on track to break the NFL record for most sacks in a season.

The 1984 Chicago Bears, who terrorized QBs to the tune of 72 sacks, have held the record for four decades. Denver is currently on pace to surpass that in just 16 games, never mind that extra 17th game they get now.

As far as Pat Surtain II is concerned, logic based on Denver’s decision to keep him off IR suggests he should be back in Week 11 or Week 12. He hasn’t practiced yet this week, so Week 12 seems like the target date.