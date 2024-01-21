“She’s Here”: Taylor Swift Gets Upstaged by Star With Presence in around 180 Countries Right Before Kansas City Buffalo Bills Match Up

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the second half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Twitter is unbeaten. And when the Kansas City Chiefs are about to take on the mighty Buffalo Bills, things get ugly fast. But they can also get extremely hilarious. For Instance, 2 years ago neighbours cum rivals put up opposing team’s signs in the other’s front yard.

This time around, looks like the Buffalo Bills have tried to answer back to Chiefs’ star power of Taylor Swift with a prominent figure of their own. A figure known by kids in around 180 countries, the ever entertaining, Peppa Pig.

And NFL twitter quickly made the connection. According to them, in order to counter the global phenomenon created by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, Bills have made sure they have representation of an another power couple from their side. Peppa Pig & Buffalo Bill.

It is not something anyone could have imagined, but then it was also unfathomable that fans will have to shovel to their seats. But the Bills continue to surprise. Peppa Pig and the Bills have collaborated. And Josh Allen has become best friends with the beloved character.

Taylor Swift Finds Tough Competition Before Bills Game

Twitter was quick to pick up this special appearance for the Bills. And decided to leave no stones unturned.

The verdict in Buffalo was clear:

Apparently, there is more than meets the eye, as per “experts”:

There’s no going back for the Bills Mafia:

Buffalo Bills have had a great run up to the playoffs. And even in the playoffs, they’ve looked like one of the strongest sides. But neither Josh Allen, nor the team knows how to get over the hump.

So this game becomes a legacy defining game for the Bills and Allen. Will Peppa Pig’s presence be the tipping point that Josh Allen needs to finally make dreams come true? Find out after this Sunday.