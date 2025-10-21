Patrick Mahomes’ Charity Raises Impressive Seven-Figure Sum in 6th Annual 15 and Mahomies Foundation Gala

When Patrick Mahomes launched the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in 2019, he ensured to let the world know that this wasn’t just another celebrity charity. Inspired by Luke Siegel, a young athlete who was permanently disabled in a golf cart accident, Mahomes vowed to dedicate his platform to improving children’s lives.

“If I’m given this platform, why not do good with it?” Mahomes once said, explaining the vision behind the foundation that now fuels his off-field legacy.

And that vision came to life once again this week. Less than 24 hours after shutting out the Raiders 31-0, Mahomes swapped his helmet for a suit Monday evening, joining his wife Brittany Mahomes to host the 6th Annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala at the Kansas City Convention Center.

By the end of the evening, the foundation had raised an impressive $1,508,000, which was immediately granted on stage to over 20 local charities. It was a milestone moment that underscored how Mahomes’ vision continues to evolve, both in scale and in its tangible impact on Kansas City’s youth and communities in need.

That said, the gala wasn’t short on glamor either.

While the three-time Super Bowl winner opted for a classic black suit with a white shirt and loafers, his wife, Brittany, turned heads in a light grey asymmetrical maxi dress.

But it was Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his wife Tammy Reid who became the night’s unexpected scene-stealers. The coach sported a sharp black suit with a red necktie, a quiet tribute to his team, while Tammy stunned in a black-and-silver strapless Michael Kors dress, styled effortlessly over a crisp white shirt.

A photo of the two couples shared by the foundation’s Instagram perfectly captured the spirit of the night. “Showing out for the KC community at the 6th Annual 15 and the Mahomies Gala tonight,” the caption read.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, with one joking, “Andy Reid… winning on and off the field.”

Coming back to the gala, it’s worth noting that this year’s total marked a significant leap from the $1,077,000 raised during the 5th Annual Gala in 2024, which benefited 20 local charities and drew over 850 attendees.

In just one year, Patrick Mahomes’ foundation not only surpassed its previous record but has also cemented its place as one of the most impactful charity events by an NFL player today.

Add to the fundraiser, programs like Read for 15 and initiatives supporting health, literacy, and youth empowerment… It’s safe to say that the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation continues to turn Patrick Mahomes’ mission of improving children’s lives into reality.