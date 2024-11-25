Former Cowboys HC Boldly Compares Tua Tagovailoa to Magic Johnson: “He’s a Magician”

Today, Tua Tagovailoa’s performance had Jason Garrett comparing him to a basketball legend. While it’s quite normal for football stars to be compared to other football stars, this comparison is a little unique but complimentary nonetheless.

Following the Cowboys’ 34-15 win, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett compared the Tua to former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson.

“The guy is Magic Johnson,” said Garrett. “I’ve never seen a guy see the field this quickly and get the ball out of his hands so quickly into holes where guys can catch it. He’s a magician.”

Since returning from a concussion in Week 8, Tua has the highest passer rating in the NFL.

Despite returning to the field just a few weeks prior, Tua was a “magician” against the Patriots. He completed 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards and threw four touchdowns, three of which came in the first half.

The Dolphins have turned their season around from a 2-6 record to 5-6 and are set to visit Green Bay for a Thanksgiving night game, with their playoff hopes alive and bright.