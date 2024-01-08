Patriots Legend Julian Edelman Breaks Down on XBox vs. PlayStation Fan Base: “All My Black Friends – PlayStation”

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field to the bench during the second quarter of an NFL Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New England Patriots At Cincinnati Bengals Football 12 15 2019

The console war has always been a hot topic among gamers. Patriots legend Julian Edelman recently voiced his preferences and even categorized the demographics in mere seconds.

In a recent episode of the “Games with Names” podcast, Edelman gave his insights on the debate on Xbox versus Playstation. The former wide receiver did not hesitate to throw a curveball at NFL veteran Reggie Bush, who sided with the PlayStation crowd. The former RB announced, “I’m a PlayStation guy, baby!”

However, this was taken by Edelman in the most intriguing way possible, as he went on to categorize the gaming fan base with preferential precision. Since college, the former wide receiver has noticed a trend among his international friends, especially European friends, who preferred the PlayStation over the Xbox.

He then added that his black friends also favored the PlayStation, leaving Reggie in stitches. Then he explained that only his ‘white’ and ‘nerdy’ friends lean towards an Xbox or a PC over a PlayStation.

“In all my friends, people from Europe- PlayStation; all my black friends PlayStation. All my like nerdy white friends Xbox or PC, I swear,” Edelman said.

Reggie Bush agreed with Edelman’s take and even concurred that all ‘his homies’ also had PlayStation. But the question remains – Where does Edelman find himself?

Julian Edelman Places Himself in the Nerdy Gamer League

Interestingly, while Julian Edelman was breaking down the gaming console fanbase, he said, “But, uh, I was an Xbox guy!” One of the co-hosts immediately classified him as a ‘nerd’.

However, it’s worth noting that he specifically mentioned that he ‘was’ an Xbox guy rather than what he currently plays on. Any gamer in this day and age knows for sure what every platform offers and how well-thought-out their exclusives are. The people’s Gaming Award of the Year winner — Spiderman 2 — was released exclusively on PlayStation, and it has literally and figuratively sent a shockwave throughout the gaming world. We won’t know for sure if Edelman has a second console under his TV, but his recent take has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Take a look for yourself at how the fans reacted:

Edelman, who is known for his witty remarks, hasn’t publicized his Xbox preference for the first time. Back in 2016, he took to Instagram to post a picture of a blockbuster 1-week rental game — Rainbow Six 3: Black Arrow, which he apparently forgot to return. He specifically added the date when he rented it and it was 5 years before he was drafted to the league in 2004.

That’s late fees for two decades! Even after Blockbuster’s disappearance into nostalgia, ‘nerdy’ fans like Edelman hold the Xbox rentals close to their hearts. Moreover, Edelman’s love for gaming remains unwavering, making him a relatable icon for fans from all corners.