Patriots vs. Bucs: Drake Maye’s Consistency Draws Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Comparison From Jon Gruden

The New England Patriots are traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers today in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The Pats are 7-2, while the Bucs sit at 6-2, both fighting for prime positioning in their respective conferences. Adding to the intrigue, each team has an MVP-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye and Baker Mayfield.

It’s the type of matchup that gets every fan of the NFL excited. One of those fans is former coach Jon Gruden, who had some gaudy comparisons for the Pats QB, Drake Maye.

Gruden shared his thoughts while breaking down the Pats vs. Bucs game as one of his matchups of the week on his YouTube channel, noting first how both teams lean heavily on their quarterbacks.

“Two of the Top 5 MVP candidates at this point in the season are right here in Tampa, Florida,” Gruden said.

Of course, the Top 2 candidates for MVP right now are Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But Maye slots in at third, and Mayfield at fifth, meaning that this should be a fun QB duel to watch.

Gruden went on to point out that Maye and Mayfield have a ton of similarities.

“Mayfield was the number 1 overall pick. Maye was the number 3 overall pick. But when you look at them, these guys have what I call the ‘It’ factor… They pick up the football team, motivate their teams, and excite the fanbase. Leadership, grit, passion. They’ve got unbelievable competitiveness and will to win, and they make everyone around them better,” explained the former head coach.

Both Maye and Mayfield are indeed the type of players who uplift the morale of an entire organization. Not just through their play, but through their attitude and respect for the game. Both play hard and treat every play like it’s their last. It’s why they’re so fun to watch.

All of this led Gruden to a stat about Maye that knocked his socks off. So, he praised the Pats QB, comparing him to some of the game’s greats.

“Drake Maye has been a model of consistency. Did you know he’s had 8 games this year of over 200 yards passing and 100 quarterback rating?” Gruden revealed. “That’s Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning-like stuff.”

It’s not just 8 games where Maye has done this either; it’s been 8 straight games. Rodgers holds the record for 12 straight. Can Maye break that later in the season?

Despite all of the praise, though, Gruden still couldn’t take the Pats to win.

“I can’t take the Patriots in this game. I gotta roll with my Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off a bye. Tampa Bay 23, New England 20 on a Chase McLaughlin 48-yarder at the buzzer.”

It’s somewhat of a surprising pick given the number of injuries the Bucs are dealing with. But the former coach just couldn’t get over the famous “Tuck Rule” game that haunts his dreams. With this in mind, he’s always had a hard time backing the Pats.

All in all, it was a great breakdown ahead of what should be a great game. If we were going to predict a winner, we’d side with Gruden as well.

Regardless of the injuries, this is going to be a tough game for Maye and the Pats. They’re on the road against a competent defense that is coming off their bye week. We’ll go a bit higher scoring, 27-21, as said, in favor of the Bucs.