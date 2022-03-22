NFL

“Not a better mentor I could have than Peyton Manning”: Matt Ryan is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of legendary Colts QB

Matt Ryan
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"I was like we just won this game, man!": When Peyton Manning gave Matt Ryan no rest by talking Super Bowl strategies immediately after NFCG
Next Article
Sean Gares And DDK joins 100 Thieves as the General Manager and Head Coach for their Valorant roster
NFL Latest News
Matt Ryan
“Not a better mentor I could have than Peyton Manning”: Matt Ryan is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of legendary Colts QB

Peyton Manning goes down as probably the best quarterback in Colts history, and now, Matt…