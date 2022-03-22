“Not a better mentor I could have than Peyton Manning”: Matt Ryan is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of legendary Colts QB

Peyton Manning goes down as probably the best quarterback in Colts history, and now, Matt Ryan will be looking to find some inspiration from him.

The Colts just introduced their new starting quarterback after trading for him this offseason, and one of the biggest things Ryan spoke about was the Colts’ history of great quarterbacks.

Ryan has been the face of the Falcons for as long as you can remember, easily their best starting quarterback in team history. However, just recently, the team decided to move in a different direction and traded Ryan away to the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan will look to forge a new identity in Indy as while he’s quietly been a really good quarterback the past few years, his teams have been disappointing, and thus a lot of blame shifts over to Ryan for not being able to elevate his team past their talent level like perhaps Russell Wilson has. However, Indy will definitely appreciate what Ryan brings to the team as they hope they’ve found a solution to their quarterback issues.

Matt Ryan is excited to be following in the footsteps of Peyton Manning

When the bar is set at Peyton Manning, you know that as a team you’ve had it good. The Colts, of course, drafted Manning with the first overall pick in 1998, and he played 13 incredible years there, winning MVPs, being selected to five first team All Pros, and winning a Super Bowl.

Manning became a legend in Indy, until his eventual neck injury resulted in his exit from the team. Ryan is now switching teams after 14 years with the Falcons (similar to when Manning left Indy), and so he’ll be taking a lot of advice from the legend himself. More than anything, Ryan is happy that he’s found the perfect mentor for him.

“To follow in the same footsteps of Peyton Manning for me growing up was exactly who I wanted to be… Not a better mentor I could have asked to have had than him.” Matt Ryan is officially introduced as @Colts new QB pic.twitter.com/3PTGjsw55V — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

The Colts are excited to have Ryan on board as they hope that they’ll finally have found the missing piece to their team. Ryan is definitely an upgrade from Carson Wentz, and considering that the Colts didn’t even have a backup plan in place, getting Ryan for a third round pick has to have them excited.

