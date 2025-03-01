Travis Hunter Details Why He and Shedeur Sanders Sometimes Didn’t Follow the Route on the Colorado Call Sheet

Travis Hunter is the latest example of the ever-growing “opt-out generation.” Following the example of former Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders, Hunter has also decided to forgo the 2025 NFL Combine in favor of their Colorado pro day. Preferring to perform in a more comfortable environment, the slumping draft stock of Sanders may stand to gain the most from this decision.

Once believed to be a lock for the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders has now begun to slide down draft boards across the country. If there’s anyone who can help him stop this slide, it’s the same player who allowed him to set the FBS career record for pass completion percentage.

In preparation for the upcoming showing, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner sat down for a discussion with Super Bowl XLVII legend, Anquan Boldin. Hunter explained both the importance and the benefits behind his chemistry with Sanders and how it allowed them to take advantage of their opponents during the fabulous 2024 season. In admitting that they didn’t necessarily adhere to their coaches at all times, Hunter explained that,

“You know exactly what your quarterback is thinking. Y’all ain’t gotta do nothing, that’s exactly how me and Shedeur played it this whole season. It’s because we both knew the defense, we both knew exactly where to go, exactly where the hole was. Sometimes I ain’t even run the route that was on the call sheet, we’ll just switch it up,” Hunter said on his podcast.

Considering that none other than Patrick Mahomes himself cited a lack of said chemistry as the reason behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss at Super Bowl LV, the importance of being a signal caller and being on the same page as his receivers can not be understated.

“I just think we weren’t on the same page as an offense… I wasn’t getting the ball out on time. The receivers were running routes not exactly where I thought they were going to be,” Mahomes had said after the loss.

The increase in production that comes from having chemistry between a quarterback and receiver is not to be understated.

Hunter also confessed to a bit of gamesmanship in their plays. In noting that “sometimes it was just to mess with the DB,” the 21-year-old phenom highlighted how playing both sides of the ball allows him to have a better understanding of each team’s strengths and weaknesses.

Aligning himself with the notion that being a two-way player gives Hunter a unique edge, Boldin cited his own experience and praised the versatility of the youngster’s skill set.

“You have a lot of guys who play offense and defense in high school, I was one of those guys… But to play at that level is different and you have to have a coach that understands what it is… If you don’t practice something, you lose it. So, I think it’s great for Trav that he’s been able to play both receiver and DB on the college level.”

Given the pedigree of Boldin’s resume, which features three Pro Bowl appearances in addition to a 2003 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the value of his praise should not be lost on Hunter. A massive stamp of approval, Boldin’s words should not be disregarded when assessing the potential of Colorado’s finest prospect to date.