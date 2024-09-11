Paul Pierce Gives Aaron Rodgers a Reality Check After the QB Looked Uncomfortable in The Pocket vs 49ers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers made a long-awaited comeback to the NFL field against the 49ers but the rusty QB couldn’t drive his team to victory. Former NBA star Paul Pierce was not impressed with his performance and criticized the 40-year-old quarterback for not meeting expectations.

Rodgers stepped on the field for the first time since recovering from an Achilles injury that sidelined him last season. The team had big expectations from the offense but Rodgers couldn’t jumpstart his game as the team suffered a 19-32 loss.

Speak’s Paul Pierce was particularly unimpressed by the QB and gave him a D rating, to the surprise of his co-hosts.

Pierce explained that he holds the former MVP to a higher standard and the performance was not in line with his Super Bowl-winning quarterback skill:

“Originally I thought ‘C’ but based on the expectations, based on this is Aaron Rogers and like he(Keyshawn Johnson) said a few days ago when you bring Aaron Rogers over you trying to go to a Super Bowl. I gave him a ‘D’.”

In Pierce’s opinion, Rodgers was not comfortable in the pocket and the interception by Flannigan-Fowles was proof of it.

The QB attempted a throw towards Garrett Wilson but Lenoir deflected it and was caught by the 49ers linebacker. Rodgers was not in his best form and after the game, he admitted that there were some missed opportunities in the game.

Co-hosts Joy Taylor and Keyshawn Johnson gave the QB’s performance a ‘C’ grade for his slow and rusty game but credited him for the good moments like his 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lazard. They showed faith that Rodgers could eventually get back to his pre-injury form.

Moreover, Johnson was not on board with Pierce’s harsh assessment and went on to question him for using ‘expectations‘ to score a game/player instead of the facts and stats.

Johnson defends Rodgers against Pierce’s harsh criticism

Despite coming off a major injury, Rodgers was determined to make an impact, constantly looking for opportunities to deliver strong passes, per Johnson. He defended the veteran quarterback and pointed out that nobody coming off a major injury, working with a new offense could overpower the 49ers’ formidable defense.

While the hosts argued that the Jets’ decision to not play Rodgers in the preseason contributed to their loss, Johnson defended the team’s choice to give their quarterback more time to recover from his Achilles injury

Rodgers’ lack of preseason action, having missed all the exhibition games, was evident in his performance.

Playing his first full game since facing the Detroit Lions in 2022, Rodgers took longer to make decisions, occasionally overthrowing his targets, and lacked his usual confidence in the pocket.