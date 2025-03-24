“People Compare Me to Stephen A. Smith”: CFB Analyst Gets Honest About ‘Intellectual Arguments’

As the draft approaches, Shedeur Sanders continues to face relentless criticism, skepticism, and outright jabs. Scouts and analysts often single out certain players, making exaggerated claims to tank their draft stock—sometimes driven by personal bias. Once considered a potential top pick, the Buffs QB is now being labeled as unworthy of even a first-round selection.

Now, yet another critic has predicted he’ll be a bust in the NFL. The negativity is getting out of hand. But where there are haters, there are also supporters. One of Shedeur’s strongest defenders is college football analyst RJ Young. His support isn’t just casual—it’s deeply personal.

Young passionately defends what he believes in, often going to great lengths to stand by his stance. His energy and delivery have even led some to compare him to Stephen A. Smith.

While Young appreciates the comparison, he feels people often miss the substance of what both he and Smith have to say. He admires Smith’s ability to captivate an audience using hand gestures and facial expressions, but he argues that this doesn’t diminish the relevance of his message.

According to Young, Smith’s takes are sharp, to the point, and impactful. They spark debate and encourage conversation in everyday settings, from sports talk shows to barbershops. And that, Young believes, should be the goal of every sports analyst.

“People compare me to Stephen A Smith. I like Stephen A but I think when you do that you’re not referencing whatever intellectual argument is going on for me or for him. One of the things that man is great at is getting is point across with sound off. Great use of hands, great use of his face, and he’s always got a solid take you can take it with you,” Young explained.

He’s not wrong. He and Stephen A. do share similarities—but so do many people with strong oratory and debating skills. Passion naturally fuels expression, and those who truly care about a topic instinctively use their hands and voice to drive their point home.

RJ Young came to Shedeur Sanders’ defense, calling out Daniel Kelly for his outrageous claim that Sanders will be a bust. He argued that if we’re talking about the biggest busts in NFL history, there are far more deserving names—like Tom Crouch.

Young challenged Kelly to provide actual proof for his conclusion, questioning the logic behind labeling Sanders a bust. He found it absurd to blame Shedeur for holding onto the ball too long and causing sacks. According to him, Sanders played heroically behind a terrible offensive line, often carrying the offense on his back despite enduring relentless hits. Colorado also had no run game to support him.

He emphasized that Deion’s son did everything in his power to keep the Buffs competitive, but he wasn’t responsible for a defense that gave up points. Despite the challenges, Sanders still led Colorado to victories against several strong teams.

” You are picking on what many people believe is the consensus number two pick at QB in the draft. The way he is choosing to take these shots is referencing some video evidence of immature behavior. Ok, show me the video. What can you show? What are the facts here? Show me the evidence that Shedeur is a draft bust. He was the offense. You are not making sense.”

RJ is passionate about Shedeur and his talent and didn’t like when a former NFL Scout took a jab at Sanders. So what did that scout say that has irritated many?

Former NFL scout rips into Shedeur and criticizes everything about him

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly didn’t hold back in his criticism of Shedeur Sanders, accusing analysts of grading him too high. According to Kelly, the only reason the Buffs QB is even in the first-round conversation is because of his last name and the way he carries himself.

He went on to break down what he sees as glaring flaws in Shedeur’s game—claiming he fumbles too often, holds onto the ball too long, and hesitates, leading to sacks and negative plays. Kelly also questioned his field vision, arguing that the hype surrounding him has created unrealistic expectations and unnecessary pressure.

In his view, this overvaluation is setting Shedeur up for failure, which will ultimately define his career. Kelly didn’t just call him a potential bust—he went as far as to give him an undrafted grade, urging teams to avoid picking him in any of the seven rounds.

“The only reason Colorado quarterback, Shedeur Sanders is in the first-round discussion is because of his last name. Take it from a former NFL Scout who’s been right about all of these media darling quarterbacks since 2021, Shedeur Sanders is not it. Nothing hurts these prospects more than overhyping them. Nothing sets them up more to fail than overgrading.”

Daniel Kelly has a history of making bold predictions about quarterbacks, and Shedeur Sanders is just the latest on his list. He previously predicted that Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, and even Caleb Williams would be busts.

Kelly gave Lance an undrafted grade, Pickett and Richardson a fifth-round grade, Levis a seventh-round grade, and Williams a fourth-round grade. To his credit, he has been right about four or five of them so far.

When it comes to Shedeur, Kelly has been especially critical. He went as far as to compare him to Kadarius Toney, claiming both players are overhyped and share similar behavioral concerns.

He has repeatedly warned teams about drafting Shedeur, even posting videos of the Buffs QB getting into scuffles with defenders as proof of his supposed immaturity. According to Kelly, Shedeur isn’t even the best QB prospect in his class—he ranks Quinn Ewers and even Jalen Milroe ahead of him.

In Kelly’s eyes, there is nothing elite, dominant, or special about Shedeur’s game. He argues that his numbers are inflated due to playing weaker opponents later in the season. Interestingly, he holds a similar view of Jaxson Dart but has a completely different opinion on Cam Ward, whom he sees as the best QB prospect and a potential first-overall pick.