“Performance is What Matters”: Shedeur Sanders Says He Won’t Change His Hairstyle For The NFL Draft 2025

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Shedeur Sanders

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before the 2024 college football season, Shedeur Sanders took a bold call and decided to remove his long, twisted braids for a more “professional” haircut for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, with the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, a stage where appearances often matter, the Colorado QB has no plans to change his impressive look.

Speaking on the 2Legendary podcast with Darius Sanders, Shedeur revealed that his focus remains on what happens on the field—not on the haircut. This remark from the Colorado QB came after Darius jokingly suggested he fix his hairline ahead of the NFL Draft 2025.

“Yeah, I’m going dreads. Nah, I’m gonna keep what I got right now. I’m good, bro. You think hairlines matter, bro? Performance is what matters. Everything else doesn’t matter,” Shedeur said.

After Shedeur confirmed that he was serious about his performance rather than style, Darius asked the QB about his 2025 NFL Draft plans, to which the Colorado QB had an honest response.

Shedeur Sanders is not attending the NFL Draft 2025

In a major admission, Shedeur confirmed that he and his father, Deion Sanders, will not be attending the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Instead, the QB plans to attend the event in Colorado, perhaps with his family and teammates.

“Draft plans? I think we’re doing it in Colorado. I’m not going. I don’t know too many details about it, but I know it’s gonna be in Colorado. So, that’s all I know.”

Shedeur is widely expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently, as per FanDuel Sportsbook, he’s favored to go No. 1 overall (-110), ahead of Washington State QB Cam Ward (+160) and his Colorado teammate Travis Hunter (+500).

Notably, the New England Patriots, holding the first overall pick, are reportedly eyeing a non-quarterback like Hunter or Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan. If that happens, the Tennessee Titans (No. 2) and Cleveland Browns (No. 3) are in prime position to target Shedeur.

However, Shedeur hinted at a preference for the New York Giants, as he was seen carrying a pair of their cleats during the Alamo Bowl, just two weeks after meeting with Malik Nabers in New York City. Despite this hint, the Colorado QB is yet to publicly reveal which team he’d prefer to play for.

