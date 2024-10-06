Peyton Manning Explains Why the Saints Defense Can’t ‘Fool’ Patrick Mahomes; Bill Belichick Agrees

Through the first month of the 2024 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have allowed the league’s sixth-fewest points per game (17.5). Their defense has held offenses led by Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, and Kirk Cousins to 20 points or less.

Had the Atlanta Falcons not scored on a pick-six in Week 4, the Saints would likely be 3-1 and in the NFC South’s pole position.

However, those numbers could look entirely different after Monday Night Football, when New Orleans faces Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes hasn’t been his typical self so far this year but could bust out of his funk at any time. And according to Peyton Manning, the Saints’ defense could be exposed if they don’t maintain their discipline.

When discussing New Orleans’ scheme on The Breakdown, Manning described a successful defensive play they had versus Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

“This safety is starting to cheat down a little bit… Patrick Mahomes is gonna see that… don’t give Patrick that early indicator… cause he’s gonna fix that protection. And if he gets that blocked up… there are holes in the defense, if you block the blitz.”

Manning believes the types of pre-snap actions they employed that day won’t work against Mahomes.

“They fooled the young quarterback here in this game, but that’s not who they’re playing on Monday night.”

Mahomes has only matched up with the Saints one time in his career. In their previous battle, he completed just 55.3% of his passes (26/47) but piled up 254 yards and three touchdown tosses.

The Chiefs, playing on the road, escaped with a 32-29 victory.

After Manning diagnosed New Orleans’ defensive approach, co-host Bill Belichick preached the importance for them to disguise their coverages.

Belichick echoes Peyton Manning’s sentiment

As Manning’s co-host on The Breakdown and a seasoned coach, Belichick agreed with Manning’s breakdown of the problem in the Saints’ defense as he said:

“They’ve got to disguise, disguise, disguise. Make it look like [blitzers] are coming, and drop out. Make it look like they’re in coverage, and [blitz]. Keep mixing it up.”

While camouflaging their intentions might not work every snap because of Mahomes’ talent, Belichick thinks doing so is the only hope the Saints – and every other team – have for slowing him down.

“That’s your only chance. And he’s still gonna get a lot of those right, but you’ve got to make it as hard for Patrick Mahomes as you can. If you make it easy, he’ll kill you. There’s no question about that.”

New Orleans’ job is seemingly easier because of the injury to wide receiver Rashee Rice, but you can never rest on your laurels against Mahomes. They’ll see if they’re up to the task once Monday Night Football gets underway.