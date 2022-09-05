Peyton Manning joined $114 Billion business tycoon in one of the most revolutionary sports ideas ever

NFL legend Peyton Manning has very intelligently diversified his investments. Last year, he invested in a Bill Gates backed AI security firm that has the potential to bring down crime at major events.

Peyton Manning is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Roped in by the Indianapolis Colts back in 1998, Manning went on to break several records in his illustrious career.

The two-time Super Bowl champion who was active in the league for almost two decades, has been crowned the league MVP on 5 occasions.

Apart from being an incredible footballer, Manning has also got a fantastic business sense. Through the years, Peyton has invested in a number of promising companies.

His association with popular pizza restaurant chain Papa John’s is an iconic one. In fact, he even owned 32 establishments of the renowned brand but he decided to sell them right before the NFL entered into a partnership with Pizza Hut.

Peyton Manning, along with Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, invested in an AI-security firm

Manning has also invested in an NFT company named Candy Digital. In the recent years, the sports NFT market has grown enormously and Manning was able to realize that quickly.

As it turns out, Manning has also invested in a company backed by tennis legends Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi. Moreover, global business tycoon Bill Gates who has an estimated net worth of $114 billion has also backed the company.

The name of the company is Evolv Technology. It is a crowd-safety firm that aims to transform the way fans enter any sport stadium or large gatherings.

The company, through the use of artificial intelligence detects if someone is carrying a gun or a knife. It is very different from other scanners as people can walk through it without unloading their wallets, keys etc.

Talking about how effective the technology is, Evolv CEO Peter George had told CNN that it will make long queues at events disappear. “It is safer because you have AI and machine learning models do the scanning,” he had stated.

Manning was showered with cash during his playing days. However, unlike those NFL stars who end up losing all cash due to poor financial decisions, Manning made wise choices when it came to investing.

Moreover, Peyton has been associated with a number of brands over the years which has also aided in taking his net worth to a whopping $250 million.

