Peyton Manning Snubs $115 Billion Bill Gates from His List of Top 10 Business Tycoons of All Time

We all have individuals whom we look up to. They may inspire us to be better versions of ourselves or teach us how to get rich. Either way, it is comforting to know that there are super successful people who went through similar life experiences as we did. The two-time Super Bowl-winning champion gave a list of the top ten influential people whom he finds impressive. While talking about men and women who become some of the most known people in the world, Peyton Manning did not include the man who was the co-founder of the 2.08 trillion company.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer prepared a list of ten business “titans” whom he admired. The list was made for an episode from Manning’s new History channel show, History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning. According to the 46-year-old, a “titan” of an industry is someone who started from nothing and proceeded to have everything in the world. “Whatever there failed, these men and women share one thing. They risked a lot to change the world,” Peyton said.

Who are the ten business tycoons Peyton Manning admires?

The list had famous personalities who are not only alive but also long gone. He named people from banking to automotive magnates to the creator of the iPhone. Here is the list of people who are considered business “titans,” according to Manning:

10) Martha Stewart

9) Ted Turner

8) Oprah Winfrey

7) JP Morgan

6) Jeff Bezos

5) Andrew Carnegie

4) John D. Rockefeller

3) Walt Disney

2) Henry Ford

1) Steve Jobs

It is strange that the former Indianapolis Colts did not put the $115 billion worth Bill Gates on the list. But he chose to not only add Jobs’ name but also put him at the top of the list. Could it be that the iconic shot-caller is an iPhone fan and only uses Mac Book Pro? We may never know!

Manning’s and Gates’ surprising connection

The NFL legend is a wealthy man who is worth $250 million. He amassed such a great deal of wealth because of his contract and multiple endorsement deals from DirecTV, Gatorade, Nationwide, Papa John’s, etc. Hence, it makes him one of the most popular personalities in America. Even famous people know who he is and they might be his fan too.

One of the famous people, whom he snubbed in the list of ten most influential business minds, has an unusual connection with him. As per CNN, the star QB was an investor in a security company called Evolv Technology. The billionaire was also an investor in the same company.