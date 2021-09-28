‘Peyton Manning said he’d throw 75 touchdowns to LeBron James in the redzone’: Skip Bayless debates how great Lakers star would have been at tight end in the NFL with Shannon Sharpe

Peyton Manning and LeBron James may have never teamed up in the NFL, but they got to work together in the MNF broadcast as a part of Manningcast.

The Cowboys dominated the Eagles 41-21 on national television, but that wasn’t the real reason why people tuned in to the game. After all, who wants to see an NFC East matchup anyway. That’s a joke actually. This game had plenty of intrigue.

For one, it marked Dak Prescott’s first game back home since his injury a year ago, and the emotions were clearly flowing.

Dak Prescott shed a tear before tonight’s game as this was his first home start since his injury 351 days ago 🙏 #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/TUuafVICg9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2021

Secondly, the Cowboys and Eagles may actually be decent this year. Dak is still on fire, and Jalen Hurts has quickly found his footing. Unfortunately, the game did not live up to the hype, but the commentary definitely did as the Manning brothers were joined by LeBron James.

Also Read: “Jerry Jones offered me a contract, Pete Carrol did as well”: LeBron James reveals how close he was to being in the NFL to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on Manningcast MNF broadcast

Skip Bayless Argues Whether LeBron James Could Have Been Successful In The NFL With Peyton Manning

One of the several topics that came up in the booth was the point about LeBron playing in the NFL. The idea’s been thrown around for quite some time now as LeBron’s admitted that several NFL teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, were recruiting him back in 2011, during the NBA lockout.

He also brought up during the MNF game that Jerry Jones and Pete Carrol had offers ready for him. That’s right. LeBron potentially playing in the NFL right now may not be as far fetched as it sounds.

We could have seen @KingJames in the NFL 😳 pic.twitter.com/79YtUae7oo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

The conversation also went on to where Peyton Manning admitted that he would have loved to have LeBron in the league, specifically on his team as it would have meant a lot of red-zone touchdowns.

Skip Bayless, a notorious LeBron hater, debated whether or not the Lakers star could have been successful in the league with his co-host Shannon Sharpe. Surprisingly, Skip came to the conclusion that LeBron in the NFL would have worked while Shannon took the opposite stance.

LeBron joined Peyton and Eli tonight on ESPN2 & talked about the Cowboys/Seahawks wanting him to play tight end during the NBA lockout. Peyton said he’d have thrown “75 touchdown passes” to LeBron in the red zone. I believe LBJ would’ve been a very good TE. Shannon doesn’t. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 28, 2021

LeBron played wide receiver in high school, but his current build definitely resonates more with a tight end than a receiver given the way the league is shaped, but it’s definitely an interesting thing to wonder about. How would LeBron have fared in the NFL?

The Dallas Cowboys & Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout. His friends talked him out of it, but James told The Athletic today that he “would have made the team.” HS Stats:

— 2 yrs

— 99 Recs

— 27 TDs

— 2x All-State What do you think? pic.twitter.com/DwfggcKkKM — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 15, 2021

LeBron definitely has the physical traits to be in the NFL, 6’9″ and about 250-280 pounds, but his training would had to have been much more rigorous than it currently his to prepare him for the ruggedness of football. We’ll never really know how the King would have fared in the NFL, but it’s something interesting to think about. Him playing with Peyton Manning especially would have been the greatest thing to watch on TV.

Also Read: “Damian Lillard! James Harden!”: Derek Carr Turns to NBA Superstars to Continue Football Tradition Of Using Celebrities’ Names As Audibles