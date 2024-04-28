“Peyton Manning Was Right”: Former Coach Says Missing JJ McCarthy Overshadowed Bo Nix Welcome in Denver

The Denver Broncos now have their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. But former NFL coach Eric Mangini contends this might not have been Plan A for Sean Payton and Co., and the reactions from the front office to their newly drafted QB are a strong reason behind this conclusion.

Let’s rewind and reminisce about how Peyton Manning told everyone that JJ McCarthy was the guy for the Broncos. But he was also the guy for a lot of other franchises if the rumor mills were to be believed.

Manning’s endorsement caused a stir because of the credibility it carries, and Eric Mangini reminded Colin Cowherd how it could have left the Broncos heartbroken when the Vikings traded up and picked the ex-Michigan man at 10th overall. Magini even offered that when there was no recourse to their favorite pick, the Broncos pivoted and went with the next best option in Bo Nix.

“I have a feeling that Peyton Manning was right,” Eric Mangini said. “And when you look at the draft room after they took him, it didn’t look like there was a lot of celebrating and high five-ing going on that they got Bo Nix.”

The coach agreed that these could turn out to be only speculations, but from the reactions, it was pretty certain that the excitement level was very high. And the most excited-looking person in the room, interestingly, was Kyle Orton, the former Broncos quarterback.

The coach further added, “Maybe I’m wrong about it. But it felt sort of like that situation where you wake up Christmas morning and you’re hoping for an Xbox and you get a bunch of clothes. Yeah, it’s practical. It’s okay. I get it. It’s nice that you got a gift.” He believes the Broncos have pushed themselves into a corner with their recent changes in the QB room.

Broncos Were “Starving” for a Quarterback, Says Eric Mangini

Sean Payton did not draft Russell Wilson. But he cut him. And took on a legendary amount of dead cap while doing so. They made a recent addition in Zach Wilson, but the former Jets’ QB’s performance last year is no secret. Thus, drafting a natty winner like JJ McCarthy made sense, even if it meant trading up and losing a few future picks. But all Payton managed to do was save face by picking up Bo Nix.

The ex-Jets coach noted, “And it’s the old adage: ‘You never wanna go shopping hungry’. With that quarterback room, they’re going shopping, starving. Okay? So, you got Stidham, you got Zach, you got Ben DiNucci, you got Russell Wilson’s ridiculous dead cap money all sitting in that quarterback room.”

The Vikings comfortably sat on the 11th pick. But they traded one spot up with the NY Jets when the opportunity presented itself. Many speculated that they did so only to keep the Broncos at bay.

Coach Payton finds himself in a tight spot. But nothing he’s not come out of before. Thus, hopes are high in Denver that the Super Bowl-winning coach will be able to change fortunes in a situation that no other team in the NFL would want to be in.