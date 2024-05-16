Philadelphia Eagles Roll Out the Most ‘Hilariously Incredible’ 2024 Schedule Release Video; “Why Not be the F*cking Pirates”

The long-awaited NFL schedule for the 2024 season has finally been released, sparking excitement among football enthusiasts. Announced Wednesday night, the lineup has fans eagerly marking their calendars. Teams across the league went all out with creative social media videos to unveil their schedules. The Philadelphia Eagles especially nailed it with a clever and entertaining schedule reveal.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ scheduled release video is pure comedy gold. They had fans undergo a psychological test to see if they were ready for the 2024 season. Kicking off with a Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, they asked one fan how she felt about the matchup. Her response? “They’re going to Brazil to get their first loss of the season.”

Next up was the Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, with a fan excitedly saying, “I see Brian Dawkins slamming Alge Crumpler right there at the link.” Moving on to Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, one fan repeatedly chanted, “Who dat? Who dat?” and another hilariously remarked, “That city is drunk.”

And about their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another fan commented, “Why not be the f*cking pirates?” For the Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns and the Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the reactions were a bit milder.

But, the Week 7 game against the New York Giants had a fan remarking, “Look, Saquon Barkley, bet they’re made about that.” Eagles fans are in a league of their own. For Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, a fan humorously stated, “I think we can both play Bengals and spank them.”

Then came, one of the most hilarious parts, Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys. A fan mentioned their logo makes him feel nauseous, and another added that Dallas reminds him of “woes” and the Cowboys of “a*s.” The fun just kept rolling.

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule Week 11 – Week 18

Week 11 vs Washington Commanders

Week 12 vs Los Angeles Rams

Week 13 vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 14 vs Carolina Panthers

Week 15 vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Week 16 vs Washington Commanders

Week 17 vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 18 vs New York Giants