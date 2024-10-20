mobile app bar

Nick Sirianni Has a Clear Message for Saquon Barkley Before Giants Game

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nick Sirianni and Saquon Barkley

Nick Sirianni (left) and Saquon Barkley (right)
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, we finally get to witness a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. And the biggest storyline of the fixture is how Saquon Barkley will fare against his former team and whether he can keep his ’emotions’ in check. Luckily for the star running back, his head coach, Nick Sirianni, has some valuable advice for him.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated matchup at the Giants’ home turf, MetLife Stadium, a reporter from NFL on ESPN asked Sirianni what talking points he would have for Barkley, especially given that it’s such an “emotional” game for him.

In response, the Eagles head coach said:

“Just be you. If the emotions of the game help you perform, use it. If they don’t, flush it.”

Sirianni knows full well how emotions can get the better of someone. And for Barkley, it will be no different when lining up against his former teammates, some of whom he likely still keeps in touch with.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these