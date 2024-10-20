Nick Sirianni Has a Clear Message for Saquon Barkley Before Giants Game

Heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, we finally get to witness a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. And the biggest storyline of the fixture is how Saquon Barkley will fare against his former team and whether he can keep his ’emotions’ in check. Luckily for the star running back, his head coach, Nick Sirianni, has some valuable advice for him.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated matchup at the Giants’ home turf, MetLife Stadium, a reporter from NFL on ESPN asked Sirianni what talking points he would have for Barkley, especially given that it’s such an “emotional” game for him.

In response, the Eagles head coach said:

“Just be you. If the emotions of the game help you perform, use it. If they don’t, flush it.”

Sirianni knows full well how emotions can get the better of someone. And for Barkley, it will be no different when lining up against his former teammates, some of whom he likely still keeps in touch with.