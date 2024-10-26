“It Was Never About Vengeance”: Saquon Barkley Wishes His Sacrifice for Eagles RBs ‘Never Went Viral’

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Saquon Barkley was 13 yards shy of his career-high 89. However, he missed this personal achievement for an even greater reason – his team and teammates. Despite this, the professional seemed content with how things unfolded because it was never about revenge.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of The Pivot podcast, Barkley talked about the importance of working toward the team’s betterment. He wanted to achieve this feat without the desire to be seen, so as to not taint the intentions behind the action. He shared–

“It was never about vengeance for me going into that game, to be honest. I struggle with that a little bit but unbelievable supporting cast whether it’s my family, friends, coaches, or teammates. But in that moment, which I kind of wish never went viral. I feel like it takes away from being authentic.”

Before the season commenced, the NFL world witnessed Barkley leaving the Giants and joining the divisional rivals Philadelphia Eagles. The move became controversial as analysts discussed the repercussions of this decision. And they proved to be right.

The running back has been phenomenal this season. Apart from amassing 176 yards on merely 17 carries along with a TD against the Giants, Barkley is also third in total rushing yards (658) after Derrick Henry and Jordan Mason.

Despite the Giants’ off-season treatment, the RB voiced that his performance hasn’t been about revenge. He also wished his decision to set aside personal accomplishments for his teammates hadn’t gone viral.

The former Giants RB was content to step off the field to give other Eagles rushers, Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley, a chance to shine. Barkley praised both backup RBs, acknowledging the hard work they put in daily.

He noted that Kenny is a powerful and talented running back, regardless of others’ perceptions of his size. Meanwhile, Shipley has a unique skill set with immense potential to become a future star.

Although some players might seize such moments to stand out, Barkley emphasized that, for him, it was about creating opportunities for his teammates, who work just as hard. Barkley also credited coach Nick Sirianni for his leadership skills.

Barkley gave props to Nick Sirianni for reminding him about the record

During a game against his former team, Saquon Barkley was in the zone when Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni approached him with an enticing reminder: he was on the verge of breaking a record.

Sirianni even offered Barkley the chance to go for it, but the Penn State alum opted not to take him up on it. Barkley still appreciated the gesture from Sirianni, treasuring the moment even as he prioritized the team.

Saquon Barkley wanted the young guys to play instead of going for his record. What a teammate. @saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tJi8waO7MY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 21, 2024

However, he reiterated that the moment wasn’t caught on camera and then used for cheap publicity. Barkley spoke candidly, letting his authentic self shine through. He just wished the media hadn’t turned it into a spectacle.

“It’s when it comes out though. It’s different when you’re on a show and how this we’re chopping it up. But everything is like clickbait and oh we have this moment. It’s like Sports Center and this and that. When you look at it like it’s looking at yourself saying it and people probably think like oh, he’s doing it for the camera.”

For his performances, Barkley was voted the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. The Eagles star rusher already has 658 yards along with 5 TDs. He is averaging 6.1 yards per carry.