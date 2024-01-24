Philadephia Eagles Coaching Staff Update: Nick Sirianni Set To Replace Both Coordinators In Big Coaching Staff Move

The Philadelphia Eagles faced a disappointing end to their season, going 1-6 in the final seven games, including playoffs. Now, Nick Sirianni is navigating a major coaching staff haul as Johnson’s No.8 defensive unit had major inconsistencies. Firing on all cylinders, he expects to alter the face of the Eagles which went downhill in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nick Sirianni is on a hunt to replace both coordinators for the second season straight with potential names besides Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter. Klint Kubiak, with experience as an OC for the Vikings and Commanders’ OC Eric Bieniemy, are among potential options. More names for the offensive side include Zac Robinson from the Rams, Ravens’ Tee Martin, and Liam Coen from Kentucky. Even Dolphins’ Darrell Bevell and Rams’ TE coach Nick Caley are under consideration to land at Philly under Sirianni’s lead.

The Philadelphia Eagles who were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII faced an unexpected visitation down south. Johnson who was relieved from his position, has recently interviewed for two head coach jobs with the Falcons as well as the Titans. With Nick Sirianni being retained despite being in the hot seat, the late-season meltdown caused quite the turmoil.

The Fate of The Eagles’ Defense

The stunning loss for the Philadelphia Eagles was largely attributed to the defense that suffered. Unfortunately, the 3rd most sacks-generating defense was unable to create pressure on the opposition. With just four and a half sacks in the last eight games and none in the last four, the defense sits on thin ice. Therefore, Sean Desai as well as Matt Patricia have been removed per multiple reports.

Analyzing the situation, the Defensive Coordinator is a crucial position to fill for Nick Sirianni who witnessed the defense collapse. Former Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera might be the next choice for Eagles DC per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. They have also interviewed former Jacksonville Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell who had four years with the Eagles as defensive assistant before 2012.

Following the discussion, one pertinent question that stays is how long is Nick Sirriani’s job safe with the Eagles? Sirianni, who led the Eagles to Super Bowl less than a year ago, faces a make-or-break year in 2024. Eagles owner Jeff Lurie, known for making tough calls had Andy Reid gone after a chance in 2012. Nick Sirianni also faces a similar scrutiny causing him to take massive steps to overhaul his staff and Eagles’ fate.