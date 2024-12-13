mobile app bar

“Please Watch Football Games”: Analyst Responds to Criticism About Choosing Travis Hunter Over Nick Nash for the Biletnikoff Award

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Hunter [Left]; Nick Nash [Right]

Travis Hunter [Left]; Nick Nash [Right]; Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Travis Hunter was presented the Biletnikoff Award for being the best WR in college football. While the Buffs fans are ecstatic with the honor their star has received, there are many naysayers who have questioned it. Statistically, San Jose WR Nick Nash outperformed Hunter this season. And, as the debate rages over the internet, CBS analyst Mike Renner, who was a Biletnikoff voter, has come forward to justify why he did not pick Nash despite great numbers.

Nash was the best college WR statistically speaking, leading in metrics ranging from receptions to receiving yards and receiving TDs. But, like they say, the devil is in the details. As per Renner, Nick’s exploits against big teams pale when compared to his peers, including Hunter.

Renner presented his assessment in response to posts which highlighted Nash’s stats while pushing his case. The analyst wrote that a quarter of Nash’s yards have come against the relatively less talented cohort of FCS.

When it came to performing against FBD programs, the CBS analyst noted that Nash had just three games with 100+ yards. That’s three less than Travis. Renner also revealed that Nash’s accuracy has also been iffy because his average yards per target of 8.03 is less than the average of 25 FBS QBs.

Mike cited these to justify ranking the San Jose star as his last pick in the final voting for the award. Netizens, however, weren’t happy with the analyst’s arguments. They accused Mike of cherry-picking stats, and turning a blind eye to the promise shown by Nash on the field.

Many dug up stats that paint Travis in a poor light. For instance, one stat showed that the Buffs star has underperformed against FBS teams proving that there is no such thing as an easy fixture. They also contested against Mike’s assessment by stating that failed to take into account a key factor  the quality QB (Shedeur Sanders) that Hunter had at his disposal.

The best was when Mike later revealed that he didn’t vote for Travis in the first place. The analyst’s vote went to Tetairoa McMillan.

All things considered, it’s unfair that Nash was not rewarded for his consistency. The San Jose WR would justifiably feel “robbed” since he had put up some insane numbers through the season.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these