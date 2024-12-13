“Please Watch Football Games”: Analyst Responds to Criticism About Choosing Travis Hunter Over Nick Nash for the Biletnikoff Award

Travis Hunter was presented the Biletnikoff Award for being the best WR in college football. While the Buffs fans are ecstatic with the honor their star has received, there are many naysayers who have questioned it. Statistically, San Jose WR Nick Nash outperformed Hunter this season. And, as the debate rages over the internet, CBS analyst Mike Renner, who was a Biletnikoff voter, has come forward to justify why he did not pick Nash despite great numbers.

Advertisement

Nash was the best college WR statistically speaking, leading in metrics ranging from receptions to receiving yards and receiving TDs. But, like they say, the devil is in the details. As per Renner, Nick’s exploits against big teams pale when compared to his peers, including Hunter.

Renner presented his assessment in response to posts which highlighted Nash’s stats while pushing his case. The analyst wrote that a quarter of Nash’s yards have come against the relatively less talented cohort of FCS.

When it came to performing against FBD programs, the CBS analyst noted that Nash had just three games with 100+ yards. That’s three less than Travis. Renner also revealed that Nash’s accuracy has also been iffy because his average yards per target of 8.03 is less than the average of 25 FBS QBs.

I am a Biletnikoff voter…Nash was my last choice in the final rankings – over 1/4 of Nash’s yards came against the FCS

– Nash had only 3 games with 100+ yards against FBS programs (Hunter had 6 | Tetairoa had 5)

– Nash averaged less yards per target (8.03) than 25 FBS QBs… https://t.co/K9Sx1UDQH4 — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) December 13, 2024

Mike cited these to justify ranking the San Jose star as his last pick in the final voting for the award. Netizens, however, weren’t happy with the analyst’s arguments. They accused Mike of cherry-picking stats, and turning a blind eye to the promise shown by Nash on the field.

“Watch the games”and you cherry picking stats and not film — SC (@USCinIdaho) December 13, 2024

Many dug up stats that paint Travis in a poor light. For instance, one stat showed that the Buffs star has underperformed against FBS teams proving that there is no such thing as an easy fixture. They also contested against Mike’s assessment by stating that failed to take into account a key factor — the quality QB (Shedeur Sanders) that Hunter had at his disposal.

Nash played 1 FCS school. Hunter played 1 FCS school. Nash had 50 more yards against FCS schools. Travis Hunter played 1 top 25 team. He had 3 catches for 26 yards. Nash played 2 top 25 teams, one of which has a first round bye in the playoffs. He went for 126 yards and… — Justin (@justincates14) December 13, 2024

How much stock do you put in the quarterback play for those 3 receivers? Hunter had the massive advantage at quarterback with a Heisman candidate throwing him the ball. Hunter also had nearly a quarter of his touchdowns the last game of the season in a garbage time blowout — ⚡️Garrett Ferguson⚡️ (@GarrettSprints) December 13, 2024

The best was when Mike later revealed that he didn’t vote for Travis in the first place. The analyst’s vote went to Tetairoa McMillan.

i voted for Tmac — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) December 13, 2024

All things considered, it’s unfair that Nash was not rewarded for his consistency. The San Jose WR would justifiably feel “robbed” since he had put up some insane numbers through the season.