“Triple Crown Coming”: Fans React as Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty Win Major Awards Before Heisman Ceremony

Nidhi
Published

Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty

On left- Travis Hunter and on right- Ashton Jeanty. Credit- Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is collecting some serious hardware. Days before the Heisman ceremony, the Colorado two-way star became the first player to win both the Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award.

The Bednarik Award is given to the best defensive player in college football and the Biletnikoff Award is given to the best wide receiver.

Hunter’s fellow Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty is collecting some hardware of his own. The RB was awarded the 2024 Doak Walker Award as he became the first FBS player with 2,000 Rush yds and 25 Rush TD in a singular season since 2015. He’s also the first Group of 5 player to win the Doak Walker Award since 2001.

The two talented players are making some serious history in the college football world, even as the Heisman race heats up. Fans are super delighted for the talented young players to cap off their wins with the ultimate Heisman crown.

To the news of Hunter winning the Biletnikoff Award

Jeanty's win

Alongside Hunter and Jeanty, this year’s Heisman Trophy finalists include Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hunter is the frontrunner with impressive odds of -2500, positioning him to potentially become the first non-quarterback to win the award since Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020. Jeanty follows with odds of +1000 to claim the prestigious trophy.

Nidhi

Nidhi

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

