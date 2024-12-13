“Triple Crown Coming”: Fans React as Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty Win Major Awards Before Heisman Ceremony

Travis Hunter is collecting some serious hardware. Days before the Heisman ceremony, the Colorado two-way star became the first player to win both the Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award.

The Bednarik Award is given to the best defensive player in college football and the Biletnikoff Award is given to the best wide receiver.

Hunter’s fellow Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty is collecting some hardware of his own. The RB was awarded the 2024 Doak Walker Award as he became the first FBS player with 2,000 Rush yds and 25 Rush TD in a singular season since 2015. He’s also the first Group of 5 player to win the Doak Walker Award since 2001.

The two talented players are making some serious history in the college football world, even as the Heisman race heats up. Fans are super delighted for the talented young players to cap off their wins with the ultimate Heisman crown.

To the news of Hunter winning the Biletnikoff Award many delighted fans projected a “triple crown” in his future:

Hunting for more hardware — Luke Conway (@lconwaynd93) December 13, 2024

Jeanty’s win also had fans making predictions about his next trophy being the Heisman:

He deserves the Heisman — Cw (@cw_allfort21) December 13, 2024

Heisman! 🤌🤌🤌🤌 — Hockey Barn Review (@hockeybarn_) December 13, 2024

Alongside Hunter and Jeanty, this year’s Heisman Trophy finalists include Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hunter is the frontrunner with impressive odds of -2500, positioning him to potentially become the first non-quarterback to win the award since Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020. Jeanty follows with odds of +1000 to claim the prestigious trophy.