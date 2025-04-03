Premier Missouri Tigers Prospect Predicted to Overtake Shedeur Sanders as the 4th Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

When Deion Sanders’ son is at the center of it all, is it any surprise that the buildup to the 2025 NFL Draft has been a topsy-turvy yet entertaining ride?

Before the offseason began, the unanimous belief among fans and analysts was that Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Shedeur Sanders were the sure-shot top four picks. But recently, an intriguing trend has emerged: the Buffs quarterback’s draft stocks have seen a steep fall. NFL draft analyst Matt Miller is yet another enforcer of this shift.

While he didn’t outlandishly project Coach Prime’s son as the 26th pick like some did, Miller, in his latest appearance at Kay Adams’ Up & Adams Show, boldly argued that there can be an unexpected name pop up on the Draft day, which would kick Sanders out of the top 4. No, it’s not Will Campbell or Ashton Jeanty.

As per the analyst, it’s Missouri Tigers OL Armand Membou, whom he expects to shake up the draft board on D-day.

“I’m not just saying this for our buddy Matt Hamilton (NFL draft analyst), but I think it’s Armand Membou (who isn’t being talked about enough). We saw him at the Mizzou Pro Day; he didn’t work out. But he’s going to go much earlier than expected. Do not be surprised if he’s the fourth pick in the draft—if Shedeur Sanders doesn’t go in the top four,” Miller said.

This NFL Draft prospect is not being talked about enough. “Do not be surprised if he’s the 4th pick in the draft.”@heykayadams |@nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/LQvYZU9YBu — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 2, 2025

Miller’s prediction hinges on this specific scenario: Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, and Travis Hunter all coming off the board in the first three picks. If that happens, he believes the Patriots—who desperately need to fix their offensive line—will likely make the logical yet shocking choice of selecting Membou instead of going for a QB in Shedeur Sanders when they already have one.

Interestingly, this is one scenario that has a high chance of playing out. For starters, multiple draft projections and analysts strongly suggest that the Tennessee Titans will use their No. 1 pick to secure Cam Ward and solidify their QB room for the long haul.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick and arguably have the most compelling reason to draft Shedeur Sanders, considering their $230 million mistake in Deshaun Watson. But as many have pointed out, Jimmy Haslam & Co. would have to be exceptionally cold-hearted to pass up the opportunity to pair Myles Garrett with Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Abdul Carter.

At No. 3, the New York Giants have seemingly set the stage for a Travis Hunter selection by signing two veteran QBs—Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston—to address the gaping hole in their QB room. Drafting another quarterback may not be high on their agenda.

And then come the Patriots [4], the Jaguars [5], and the Raiders [6]—three teams who genuinely don’t have an immediate need for a QB like Shedeur Sanders, as their playmaking roles seem settled on paper.

So, if Miller’s scenario plays out, the Buffaloes’ QB has a strong chance of being drafted 7th overall by the Jets. Wait, what? Justin Fields and Shedeur Sanders together? As things stand, this exciting possibility is very much on the table.

As for Membou, he’s been generating buzz for his athleticism, powerful hands, and high football IQ. Despite being slightly undersized for a prototypical tackle, his tape screams first-round talent, and Miller believes the Patriots could view him as their cornerstone in the trenches.

With draft day approaching, this unexpected twist is something to keep an eye on. Will the Patriots make a bold move for a franchise left tackle, or will Shedeur Sanders reclaim his spot among the top four? Either way, Armand Membou’s skill set and positional brilliance might have just put the entire NFL on notice.