Armand Membou NFL Draft 2025: Possible Landing Spots for Missouri OT

Considered to be one of the best offensive linemen of his class, Armand Membou is all but guaranteed to hear his name called early on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft. A standout pass protector and phenomenal run blocker, the Mizzou prospect earned an athleticism score of 94 at the 2025 NFL Combine, the highest of any offensive lineman at this year’s scouting event.

While his height may be a cause for concern to some, Membou’s explosiveness and ability to finish blocks will ultimately serve him well once a part of the league. From faltering title contenders to rebuilding teams, there are plenty of NFL teams who would do well to employ his services.

1. San Francisco 49ers

After a disappointing 2024 regular season, the San Francisco 49ers now find themselves desperately scrambling to extend their championship window. Having purged their offensive line this offseason, Membou could provide some immediate relief to a unit that is currently destitute.

Boasting the 11th overall pick in the draft, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see San Francisco call Membou’s name on draft night, especially if the team misses out on the likes of Jaxson Dart.

With the franchise currently slogging through negotiations with Brock Purdy, they have now rostered Mac Jones for some potential leverage. Nevertheless, the 49ers will need to provide a safer work environment for their next signal caller, regardless as to who that may be.

2. New York Jets

After saying goodbye to Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are now giving Justin Fields another chance at becoming a full-time starter in the NFL. Should they hope to have an accurate evaluation of the former first-round draft pick, they’ll have to improve upon last year’s unit.

By allowing 40 total sacks throughout the 2024 regular season, the 17th most in the league, the Jets lost a total of 302 yards to sacks last year. Should they hope to avoid spinning their wheels in the mud with Fields, they’ll have to make the most of their seventh overall pick.

Considering that both Breece Hall and Braelon Allen would also benefit from Membou’s advanced run blocking, fans of the franchise should begin petitioning for the team to draft him immediately.

3. New Orleans Saints

Having featured what many believed to be the worst offensive line in all of football last year, the New Orleans Saints have more roster needs than perhaps any other team in the league. Apart from the likes of Erik McCoy and Taliese Fuaga, there’s very little to like about this unit.

New Orleans offensive line ranked 22nd overall in terms of pressure rate this past season and finished 29th overall in ESPN’s pass block win ratings. Suffice to say, the Saints are far removed from their days of NFC title contention.

Should they ever hope to go marching in again, they’ll need someone who can guide the way upfront. While a Membou selection would mean that the Saints have spent a pair of consecutive first round picks on their offensive line, perhaps it’s better safe than sorry for a team that hasn’t seen a 10-win season since Drew Brees retired.