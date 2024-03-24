Braden Fiske Remains One Draft Prospect Standing Out Amidst Star College Athletes Opting Out

Many athletes opted to sit out their Bowl games, the NFL Combine, and even their pro day. While Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels decided to sit out the Combine, Marvin Harrison Jr missed both the Combine and Pro Day. Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers too sat out the 40-yard drills and other drill work.

Braden Fiske may be entering the NFL a bit later than most players but he is making sure he lands himself in the best position. The Defensive Tackle from FSU has been a shining example for upcoming players on what to do when the opportunity presents itself. As per Jim Nagy, while most players are busy preparing for the NFL, by missing Bowl games, the Combine, and Pro Days, Fiske is taking advantage of every opportunity that the pre-draft process has to offer. He participated in his senior Bowl and the Combine and now by participating in FSUs Pro Day he completed the final hurdle before the draft.

He even delivered a standout performance at the Combine and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.78s and scored high in top score in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and 20-yard shuttle. Coming from a humble background, as per Fox Sports, Fiske plans to make enough cash to secure his family’s future, and looks like he is already laying the groundwork even before entering the NFL. While players are going crazy with their NIL earnings, Braden has already invested his NIL cash. He said,

“My big thing is just trying to build generational wealth and just not having to work the rest of my life. I mean, in a humble way of just like, there’s the way to set yourself up, set your family up.”

His efforts have increased his chances of being in an earlier round than what was earlier projected.

Braden Fiske 2024 Draft Predictions

Fiske was predicted to be a 4th-round pick but as per new projections, he could well be a late 2nd-rounder, possibly be 57th. He has been rated as the 10th-best Defensive Tackle in the draft. Before the Combine and Pro Day, he was only an 82nd-ranked overall prospect and the 11th-ranked defensive tackle. But a strong showing in both of those events makes him an interesting prospect and worth the 2nd round gamble.

While he showed his athleticism, there are still concerns about his hand placement, strength against the big blockers, and his inability to perform after being double-teamed. Yet teams would be willing to take a chance on him and he would do well in the system that is coached by a good defensive line coach.

As per Bleacher Report, the Bengals have been touted as his ideal landing spot. Cincinnati needed a defensive tackle and Braden Fisk could be someone who would be a good fit. The 49ers are also seen as a good pick with Kris Kocurek has developed a good reputation as DL Coach. The Browns are also in need of DTs with D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou’s contracts expiring.