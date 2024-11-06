Proud American Robert Griffin III Shares One “Simple Truth” as Donald Trump Gets Elected as the 47th US President

Citizens of America have made their choice clear as Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States of America. Trump’s win comes after being part of one of the most dramatic political election campaigns in recent years.

As the dust settled and citizens were still processing the victory — some celebrating, some not — Robert Griffin III took to “X” to share a beautiful post on the election and its aftermath with key reminders to his fellow Americans.

The former Washington star began his post by reminding US citizens of a simple truth about the country — the nation’s strength has always been with the people. He urged them to use this key pillar of democracy as a reminder to respect the mandate, even if it doesn’t align with their political views.

“Whether you’re cheering or protesting, celebrating or frustrated, we’re all called to remember one simple truth: the strength of this nation has never been in one person. It has always been, and always will be in us, THE PEOPLE.”

He reinforced his call for unity with a beautiful football analogy. Griffin noted that football teams become successful when the players and coaches are completely in sync and believe in each other. The moment they stop fighting for each other, the team’s fortunes fall apart.

“Football teams win because the players and coaches believe in each other and fight for each other, not with each other.”

The world today has never been more divided. From diverse political ideologies to philosophical beliefs, one might argue that with greater inclusivity comes a greater responsibility to respect diversity. The latest election, one of the most divisive in recent history, is further proof of the variety within society today.

So, RGIII quoted Abraham Lincoln and reminded the people to unite and embrace diverse views, rather than allowing diversity to cause civil unrest in society. A unified resolve for the greater good is the need of the hour, affirmed RGIII.

“A nation not of isolated voices but of unified resolve, not of anger and resentment but of hope and possibility TOGETHER. Let’s move forward and be our best selves. Let’s get to work, not because it’s easy, but because we believe that this country is worth it.”

Before the elections, it was encouraging to see a divisive election campaign because it showed that people cared about who they wanted as their representative. This, in itself, proves Griffin’s point that America’s strength lies in its people, and the record turnout shows that the people recognize their worth.

Socially aware citizens have always been the agents of change in a democracy. The real winners of this election, then, are the people of America, for being self-aware of their worth.

It’s also heartening to see RGIII try to unite the people of the country, especially at a time when all sorts of points of view are running wild — it’s needed now more than ever.