‘Proud Parents’ Russell Wilson and Ciara are Beyond Elated to See Their Kids on 3Brand Posters

Russell Wilson is not only making a statement on the gridiron but there is an achievement to celebrate in his personal life as well. His Nike 3BRAND has two new faces on its posters, and they are none other than his kids.

Taking to Instagram to cheer for this achievement, Russell Wilson uploaded a couple of stories. The video showcased the ad campaign that featured his kids, with Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” in the background. He had also tagged his wife, Ciara Wilson, and penned down:

“Our babies on the poster cover!”

The singer and rapper Ciara Wilson reshared the story and wrote the caption: “So proud of our sweet babies!” This merch has been a hit and the outfits promoted all-black aesthetics with ‘Steel City’ written in the middle in bright yellow.

The brand truly embraces the spirit of both the professional football player and the singer. Its motto is to bring sport, music & fashion together in an on-trend sportswear brand that inspires one to be better, do more & give back to society.

The organization mostly promotes kids’ apparel, and 3% of all 3BRAND revenue is donated to the Why Not You Foundation. It is Russell and Ciara’s nonprofit organization, which aims to fight poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a ‘why not you’ attitude.

Prior to the story, the QB posted a video of him wearing the 3BRAND shirt surrounded by kids. The kids also wore the sweatshirt that had ‘FIRED UP’ written on it. He captioned, “What a day! Too much fun with the kids today!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

This showcases how earnestly the Wilson couple endorses the essence of togetherness, their new home – the Pittsburgh Steelers – and the importance of sports for young kids.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will next clash against the Giants. It remains to be seen whether Wilson or Justin Fields will open the play.