“P*ssed” Jason Kelce Was Seen Breathing Heavily During Interview After Major Upset Against the Cardinals

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks off the filed after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a heartbreaking loss at their home turf in a 35-31 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The fans and players were left reeling at the record after the Week 17 conclusion for the Eagles. Even though they secured a playoff berth, the No. 1 seed in the NFC slipped through their fingers. Amid the setback, Jason Kelce, was visibly agitated as he struggled to speak at the post-game conference.

Advertisement

When Jason was prompted about the team’s evident frustration by the reporters, it didn’t sit right with him. Clearly pissed, he interrupted the reporter mid-question, urging them to move to the next question. Not only this, during the conversation he was seen breathing heavily and labouring to talk.

The Eagles squandered a 15-point lead against the undermanned Cardinals led by Jonathan Gannon, resulting in a 35-31 loss. Despite not being considered one of the league’s stronger offenses, Arizona managed to avoid punting throughout the game, with James Conner and Kyler Murray consistently exploiting the vulnerabilities in the Eagles’ defense. The offense hardly saw the field, and when they did, hardly did anything. Being torched by one of the worst teams in the NFL sure didn’t feel good as talking about the team that saw a bad day with both the offense and the defense, Kelce said,

Advertisement

“Offensively… we didn’t play good enough, defensively we didn’t play good enough… really really frustrating loss.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kb_973/status/1741687684102312202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The unexpected defeat against the 4-12 Arizona Cardinals amplified the sting of missed opportunity, visible in Jason’s address. On a side note, the Kansas City Chiefs, their opponents in the Super Bowl and Travis’s team also missed the seed, while only being able to secure a playoff spot. However, none of this mattered as much to the fans as the health of Jason Kelce, who seemed quite worked up.

Fans Express Concerns Witnessing Jason Kelce Worked Up

Fans were worried about the Eagles center, as he is usually a pleasant person and has experience addressing the public in the most entertaining way. The labored breaths and difficulty in speaking made the fans swoop into the comment section with their concerns.

A fan found it a waste of home advantage for the Eagles thus empathising with Kelce,

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DesummaMad29474/status/1741690126927876462?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan blasted the reporters for going on in circles about the loss and the frustration.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jimmyrollins008/status/1741691994244563008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan was disappointed and sad for the Eagles and the center who seemed to struggle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/byronmaxwell76/status/1741718560542527911?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The reporters struck another fan’s nerves as he couldn’t fathom the whole scene.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PhillyRumbles/status/1741695110218215427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Referring to his podcast, a fan commented that he shall tell all about the game on it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RedLikeRoJo/status/1741689662547075494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For a team that made the Super Bowl LVII finalists and had higher aspirations with a decent record, being unable to score the first seed is a shocker. Imploding against a 3-12 team is devastating. The drop in the performance of the offense with fewer than 20 points, three weeks in a row was another jolt.

Jalen Hurts and OC Brian kept running away for drives from the run game, eclipsing the game even more. The Eagles are now 11-5 and neck and neck with the Cowboys again in the race for the NFC East. Will this implosion continue, or will the Eagles be able to stabilize themselves from this fall, in time for the playoffs?