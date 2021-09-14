“Quiet Down Raiders Fans, Drink Your Beer, and Let Derek Carr Play QB”: Peyton Manning Puts the Blame On Las Vegas Raiders Fans at Allegiant Stadium For Early Fumble

After a year playing in front of empty stadiums, NFL fans are finally back in huge numbers to cheer on their teams. But it looks like some fanbases have forgotten how to establish home-field advantage.

The Baltimore Ravens travelled to Vegas yesterday to take on the Raiders for the season’s first MNF game. Derek Carr led his team to a thrilling overtime win, and to make things sweeter, the newly constructed Allegiant Stadium was packed with fans who were there to witness it.

Although everything turned out well for them eventually (considering they somehow got to witness 2 game-winning TDs), they might have actually done the Ravens a favor early in the game.

An apparent miscommunication between Carr and his center led to a horribly botched play. The ball was snapped when Carr wasn’t even looking forwards, and ended up in a huge loss of yardage for the Raiders.

What dumbfounded most viewers, though, was that the supporters in the stands were making noise prior to the snap. Of course, in a normal situation home fans would try to remain silent when their team has the ball to let the players communicate, but it looks like the Raider faithful missed that memo.

Peyton Manning, who debuted his new ESPN2 show with his brother Eli last night, couldn’t quite grasp what the Raiders fans were thinking during that play.

Peyton Manning to Raiders Fans: “Drink Your Beer and Quiet Down”

Peyton Manning tells the Raiders fans to be quiet during offense plays. “Drink your beer” #MNF pic.twitter.com/vz24ggyr6m — WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) September 14, 2021

“He was telling [Hunter] Renfrow, ‘No, get back out there. Get back out there!”, Peyton explained. “And the center thought ‘Get” was ‘Hut’ so he snaps the ball”.

“It’s just not something that should happen at home. Quiet down, Raiders fans. Drink your beer, quiet down, let Carr play quarterback. Come on!”

