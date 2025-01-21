Quinshon Judkins’ Landing Spots: Three Teams, Including Dallas Cowboys, That Can Pick Ohio State RB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) gets away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense on a long run in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025

Current Ohio State Buckeye and former Ole Miss RB, Quinshon Judkins, is all set to be one of the premiere darlings of the 2025 NFL Draft. After ripping off a 70-yard rush and scoring two touchdowns to lift OSU over the University of Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship, all eyes are on the 6-foot tall, 219 lb, junior phenom.

While he has yet to officially declare his intentions for next year, it is presumed that Judkins will be turning his attention towards the pros following yet another electric season. With several teams in need of a clearly-defined, bell cow RB, Judkins’s 3,685 career rushing yards should all but ensure that he receives a phone call on day two or three of the NFL Draft this year.

From wilting contenders to rebuilding franchises, here are a few of the teams that will likely be in the market for a back with Judkins’ skill set.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The absence of a run game was painfully notable for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Following the infamous “All in” comment from owner and GM, Jerry Jones, the Cowboys re-signed Ezekiel. Dallas released him before the end of the 2024 regular season. Dallas’ 1,705 total rushing yards ranked 27th overall this season. Meanwhile, their six total rushing touchdowns ranked dead last in the NFL.

Should the Cowboys hope to not waste the time of CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the core roster, making an immediate improvement to the run game is a must. The smashing style of Judkins would give Dallas some much-needed physicality. It would also bolster an RB room that is currently spearheaded by Rico Dowdle.

2. Cleveland Browns

Another team that finds themselves in a tail-spin at the RB position is none other than the ever-struggling Cleveland Browns. After a gruesome leg injury brought an end to Nick Chubb’s productivity, the Browns defaulted to Kareem Hunt for handoffs. That is, until Hunt made his way back to Kansas City. Now, Cleveland’s RB room is led by Jerome Ford, who currently resides on IR.

The Browns are the victims of what is considered to be the worst deal in NFL history. Since signing Deshaun Watson to a staggering five-year, $230 million contract in 2022, Cleveland has been searching for any semblance of offense. Now realizing that there’s no end in sight, it would be best for them to return to their smash-mouth ways and roster a power back, such as Judkins, who could emulate some of the physicality that Cleveland is historically known for.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

No team needs more help at the RB position than the Las Vegas Raiders. Totaling 1,357 rushing yards while averaging a meager 3.6 rushing yards per carry, the Raiders finished dead last in each of those respective categories this past season. They also finished last in rushing first downs, only managing 78 throughout the entire season.

The Raiders are a long way away from contending in the AFC, so there is no need for them to spend higher draft capital on a more quality RB. Projected to be a day two or even day three player, Judkins presents a ton of value for a team such as the Raiders. Considering he’s averaged more rushing yards per carry than the Raiders have over the past three years, 5.1 YPC vs 4.0 YPC, this one seems like a no-brainer for Raiders should his name fall to their draft board.