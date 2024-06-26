“QUITTER”: Jason Kelce Gets Heckled In His Own Backyard

Jason Kelce finally has his wish fulfilled of being mocked by the fans. The rambunctious Philly sports fans turned out in force, giving everyone the quintessential experience of playing sports in Philadelphia. On June 17th, Jason held a celebrity golf tournament for charity, and the highlight of his day was the fans’ heckling.

During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason recounted his heckling experience at the golf outing. While teeing off at Hole 1, the heckler, relentless and full of energy targeted the Super Bowl winner with everything they had.

Although Jason found the experience memorable experience and appreciated the fans’ presence, his feelings were hurt by their constant jibes. The fans called him colorful names, labeling him a quitter and a pansy, taking the taunting to a wholenew level.

The hecklers continued their onslaught beyond Hole 1, persistently accusing Kelce of slacking off, which eventually irritated him. Despite the irritation, their presence made the event special for everyone involved. Jason said,

“Heckles, they got to me. They were like you quitter. They didn’t hold back. They were throwing all sorts of things. They heckled me, like, ‘quitter’. ‘You cannot come back for another year’, stuff like that, which hurt my feelings. They continued to heckle me outside of that hole. They were on the hilltop, and I was holes underneath, they were like – Quitter. I was like Goddammit, guys I am trying to putt here.”

Travis Kelce felt he missed an opportunity to be heckled and asked his brother to give him advanced notice of future events so he could adjust his calendar to the event. With Jason retired, Travis lamented that he could no longer attend Eagles games and experience the unique heckling from Philly fans.

During the tournament, Jason was also seen shot-gunning and chugging beers with the hecklers to get them on his side. Jason Kelce organized the event to benefit his “Be Philly Foundation”, which invests in youth across Philadelphia. Jason has been keeping himself busy. Next, he plans to inaugurate the 4th edition of his Beer Bowl at Ocean Drive very soon.