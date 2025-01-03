mobile app bar

Raiders Making Effort to Promote TE Brock Bowers’ Name for the OROY Award With Special Merchandise

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers speaks to the media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, NV.

Apr 26, 2024; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers speaks to the media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, NV. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels have been the two best rookie QBs this season. They are rightfully leading the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but one player who is missing from the conversation is Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers.

In his debut campaign, the Raiders star set the records for the most catches and yards in a season by a rookie TE. Despite these stats, Bowers is not the bookmakers’ favorite to win the OROY award. As a result, Raiders fans have taken matters into their own hands, promoting the Brock Bowers OROY campaign through social media.

They are creating unique custom merchandise featuring the phrase, “Why Not Brock?” and the hashtag #BrockForOROY. Since Brock’s unexpected breakout has been the highlight of the Raiders’ season so far, fans are eager to end the campaign on a positive note by guaranteeing his win.

Interestingly enough, the Brock Bowers OROY campaign was met with mixed responses from Raiders fans. A lot of them expressed pessimism towards the campaign’s efforts, believing that Bowers could not overcome the QB bias and win the award.

The optimistic fans, on the other hand, wholeheartedly supported the campaign. They were urging fellow Raiders fans to wear the gear against the Chargers on Sunday.

It’s heartening to see the Raiders fans rally behind Brock for the award. At 22, his ability to thrive under pressure shows not only his individual talent but also points to a bright future for both himself and the Raiders.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these