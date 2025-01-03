Raiders Making Effort to Promote TE Brock Bowers’ Name for the OROY Award With Special Merchandise

There’s no doubt that Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels have been the two best rookie QBs this season. They are rightfully leading the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but one player who is missing from the conversation is Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers.

Advertisement

In his debut campaign, the Raiders star set the records for the most catches and yards in a season by a rookie TE. Despite these stats, Bowers is not the bookmakers’ favorite to win the OROY award. As a result, Raiders fans have taken matters into their own hands, promoting the Brock Bowers OROY campaign through social media.

They are creating unique custom merchandise featuring the phrase, “Why Not Brock?” and the hashtag #BrockForOROY. Since Brock’s unexpected breakout has been the highlight of the Raiders’ season so far, fans are eager to end the campaign on a positive note by guaranteeing his win.

The ⁦@Raiders⁩ are pushing their Brock Bowers OROY campaign to a higher gear pic.twitter.com/eP5HhVsJVL — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 2, 2025

Interestingly enough, the Brock Bowers OROY campaign was met with mixed responses from Raiders fans. A lot of them expressed pessimism towards the campaign’s efforts, believing that Bowers could not overcome the QB bias and win the award.

Two Reasons:

1. He is not a QB.

2. He plays for our beloved

RAIDERS.

Bonus Reason:

3. He plays for the RAIDERS.

‍☠️ — Bret Rayder (@bret_rayder) January 2, 2025

Why not? Because he’s not a QB. As much as we’d all like to see him get it. He won’t unfortunately — Lenny Smalls (@559JT) January 2, 2025

The optimistic fans, on the other hand, wholeheartedly supported the campaign. They were urging fellow Raiders fans to wear the gear against the Chargers on Sunday.

That should be on every seat in the stadium on Sunday. Imo — Christian H. Pelaez (@sincityraider01) January 3, 2025

Brock is setting NFL records 63 years old. Setting team records. With 3 QBs not 1 team in this league outside LV would choose. 2 OCs in 1 season. Not 1 other rookie can say this about even 1 of these. Daniels and Nix throw to studs around them. Brock relies on worst QB rm in NFL — Daniel M (@DMunoz3434) January 2, 2025

It’s heartening to see the Raiders fans rally behind Brock for the award. At 22, his ability to thrive under pressure shows not only his individual talent but also points to a bright future for both himself and the Raiders.