Rob Gronkowski Names the Hardest Tight End to Tackle And It Isn’t Travis Kelce

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) speaks to the media after being presented with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season was supposed to be the year of the tight ends. But this takeover didn’t happen, even though many TEs have had quality seasons. The same can be said for Travis Kelce, even if it didn’t match his lofty standards.

Advertisement

Kelce recorded 97 catches in 2024, his age-35 campaign. That total was good for 12th in the NFL. His yardage (823), yards per reception (8.5) and touchdown (3) figures, though, were the lowest of his career (excluding his one appearance rookie season).

Kelce used to be one of the league’s shiftiest players in the open field. These days, he’s more of a short-yardage safety valve. And, that change in style contributed to his omission from the Dudes on Dudes podcast’s All-Dude first-team. To Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, the decision to pick George Kittle was easy.

“I truly believe [George Kittle] earned it this year… George is in his 30s now, and the way that he plays the game, he still plays it like he’s 22 years old out on that field. He’s running hard. It’s hard to tackle him, and he’s blocking like an absolute vicious maniac out there… he’s giving it his all every play, and he’s a leader.” – Rob Gronkowski.

Kittle led all tight ends in yards per reception (14.2) and tied for second at the position in touchdowns (8). He was voted second-team All-Pro, though, finishing behind a younger option Gronkowski debated giving second-team All-Dude status.

Gronkowski, Edelman discuss Travis Kelce and Brock Bowers for All-Dude team

While the choice for first-team All-Dude was clear to Gronkowski and Edelman, the second-team selection was less obvious. There were a number of contenders, but two stood out: Kelce, a wily veteran, and Brock Bowers, a record-setting rookie. Gronkowski made the case for both of them during the episode.

“You can go Travis Kelce. He [has] still got a little bit more to give… definitely got more left in the tank… it’s either gonna be Brock Bowers or Travis Kelce… because Brock Bowers did it with like three quarterbacks [and was] just a rookie.” – Rob Gronkowski.

Edelman decided Kelce deserved the honor because of his “aura.” This left Bowers as their honorable mention. On top of that, they shouted out Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride for his terrific season.

Bowers (112 receptions) and McBride (111) ranked third and fourth in the NFL in receptions last year. Their emergence comes at a time when Kittle is reaching the back-nine of his career and Kelce has nearly wrapped things up. They may not be the clear-cut choices for the All-Dude teams yet, but they will be in the future.