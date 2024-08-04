mobile app bar

Randall Cobb Calls the Bears a “Joke” Despite an Improved Roster With Caleb Williams

Suresh Menon
Published

Randall Cobb and Caleb Williams

It’s no secret that trash-talking the Chicago Bears seems to come naturally to anyone associated with the Green Bay Packers. Days after Aaron Rodgers expressed his delight in seeing the Bears lose, former Packers WR Randall Cobb has joined in on the fun by laughing at Chicago’s chances for a strong showing this season.

Recently, Cobb delighted the Cheeseheads by spewing a venomous attack against his former divisional rivals. Despite Chicago’s stellar offseason, highlighted by the major signing of Caleb Williams, and the resulting hype about the Bears as potential NFC North contenders, the former wide receiver is not buying it.

On the topic of Bears’ prospects this season, Cobb took a dig at Chicago’s recent dismal seasons and argued that they will continue to be a “joke” no matter who they sign. “They were a joke for a long time. And I think they’ll continue to be a joke,” Cobb savagely roasted.

Randall’s statements quickly went viral, fueled by the rich history between the two fanbases. While Packers fans lauded their veteran wideout, Bears fans remain confident that this season’s results will silence both Cobb and the Cheeseheads.

Banter aside, an objective evaluation shows that the Bears have improved massively. They have recruited aptly and their big-money moves will be a force to be reckoned with when the club faces off against the Packers this season.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers this season promises to be spicy

Despite being a heated rivalry off the field, on the field, the Packers vs. Bears matchups have rarely been competitive. In the last 10 years, the Bears have won just twice against their divisional rivals, while the Packers have tallied 18 victories over them.

While the Packers have been blessed with enigmatic QBs like Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and now Jordan Love, things seem to be finally evening out this year for the underdog Bears. The team has bolstered its roster with top rookie QB Caleb Williams, blockbuster WR D.J. Moore, and rising WR Rome Odunze.

Though the Packers are favorites for the 17th November clash thanks to their psychological advantage, the Bears’ latest recruits have enough pedigree to question the status quo of this rivalry. Thus, this trash-talking by Randall Cobb serves as a great appetizer for the spicy main course in November, which will surely be a battle for the ages.

