Zach Wilson’s Mom Advocates Her Tough Parenting After Sean Payton Named Him a Big QB1 Contender Months After NFL Job Hunt

After a horrendous three-season run with the New York Jets, many wondered if Zach Wilson would ever play in the league again. The QB was on a job hunt entering the preseason but the Broncos surprisingly gave him a lease of life with reports now chiming in that Wilson is in the mix for the starting role at Denver.

Zach’s shocking comeback to grace has stunned many, and his mother might have just revealed the recipe behind staging such comebacks on her Instagram story.

A few days ago, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shocked the NFL world by reporting Zach Wilson to be “in the mix” for the QB1 position. The news was a shocker as most saw Wilson as the third QB of the team with the starting position going to the highly sought-after rookie, Bo Nix. But per Fowler’s report, the Broncos management and coaching staff are confident in Wilson’s ability as the player is reportedly “in a positive state of mind.”

If this comes to fruition, it will be a comeback for the ages. Signed as the first QB pick in the 2021 draft, many then earmarked Zach to be the franchise QB for the Jets. But after tanking badly in his three-year stint, a QB1 spot is not something many saw coming. Amidst this news, Wilson’s mother also posted a message on Instagram that could hint at Zach’s current road to QB1 glory.

Lisa Wilson reposted a cheerleading squad practicing their routine on her Instagram stories with parenting advice. The advice was about building children’s character growth by making them do hard things. “Make your kids do hard things. It doesn’t matter what it is, just make sure it’s hard,” said Lisa Wilson.

Considering an upbringing like this, it’s no wonder that Zach is pulling off a comeback at Denver. A comeback like this is commendable after a treatment so poor by the Jets that even their former WR Randall Cobb voiced out in Wilson’s support.

Randall Cobb Reveals How the Jets Did Zach Wilson Bad

Since 2021, Zach Wilson has had more interceptions [25] than TDs [23]. Thus it’s no rocket science to understand why the Jets wanted to get rid of him. However, what must have hurt Zach the most would have been the strong sentiments of resentment against him during this period by the Jets faithful and the media.

A section of media last season circulated reports that the QB didn’t want to play for the Jets anymore in the middle of the season. On top of poor outputs, reports of lack of motivation were the final nail in the coffin for Zach as netizens ripped him apart online. But as later clarified by the QB, the reports were completely off the mark. His then-teammate, WR Randall Cobb also ascribed to his claims in a recent podcast.

The free agent in his recent interview revealed that it was the Jets initially who told him that he wouldn’t be playing anymore. Thus they benched the QB. But the dynamic changed post Aaron Rodgers’ injury making Zach the starter again. It is at this moment that the media misconstrued the Jets’ communication as Zach’s piling further misery on the player. As per Cobb, the Jets further added salt to the wounds by blaming the QB for not wanting to play.

“I think that they had told him that they were gonna trade him in the offseason, and then they benched him, and then they wanted him to play again. And then they tried to blame him for not wanting to play, but you just told him that you were gonna trade him.”

That said, it’s heartening to see Zach Wilson back in a positive state of mind. For a highly-rated prospect like him, falling to such lows would have been difficult. But the fact that he has managed to stage a comeback is remarkable. Kudos to his mother for shaping him to be the strong character he is today.