“You 40 Bro”: Randall Cobb Feels Contented With Aaron Rodgers for Not Overstaying in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leave the field after losing to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during their football game on Sunday, January, 8, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

When the Green Bay Packers bid farewell to their franchise legend Aaron Rodgers last offseason, shipping him off to the New York Jets along with a couple of draft picks, the NFL world was rocked to its core. While many struggled to come to terms with the huge shift, one of Rodgers’ former teammates, Randall Cobb, had an entirely different take.

During his recent appearance on the “Bussin With The Boys” podcast, Cobb didn’t mince words: in his opinion, it was simply “time” for Rodgers to spread his wings elsewhere. After nearly two decades of donning the iconic green and gold, Cobb believes a change of scenery was not only inevitable but necessary for the future Hall of Famer.

“I think when someone is somewhere for two decades. I think a taste of something different and the exposure of something different is good,” Cobb argued.

Drawing parallels to his own departure from Green Bay in 2019, following which he went on to join the Cowboys, Randall Cobb acknowledged the revitalizing effect of embracing a new challenge. Moreover, while addressing podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, he added a dose of realism:

“I think the same for Aaron. Like, when he left Green Bay, like yeah you’re Aaron Rodgers, but you 40 bro. Like, what’s up? We need to see it.”

The Jets’ faithful certainly shared the same sentiment, as Rodgers’ arrival was meant to snap the franchise’s 12-year playoff drought. Surrounded by an impressive supporting cast featuring offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and a strong running game spearheaded by Breece Hall, the stage was set for Rodgers to weave his magic in the Big Apple.

Alas, an untimely injury after playing a mere four snaps prevented fans from witnessing the full scope of Rodgers’ potential impact. But as the 2024-25 campaign looms on the horizon, all eyes will be fixated on the grizzled veteran, eager to see if he can still conjure the magic that made him a legend in Green Bay.

Rodgers Showed His Mettle Through Hard Knocks; Suggests Randall

Randall Cobb didn’t filter things when it came to weighing in on Aaron Rodgers’ larger-than-life persona and how it manifests within the team dynamic. According to Cobb, the Jets faithful got an unfiltered glimpse into Rodgers’ leadership style during last season’s edition of Hard Knocks.

“People got to see who he is on a day-to-day basis with his teammates,” Randall said. “Like, he’s intentional about everything he does, whether it be sitting on the lunchroom table or him in the locker room or in the weight room. In the meeting rooms, practice field.”

And in true Rodgers fashion, the veteran quarterback knows how to strike the perfect balance: “Giving them praise and also kicking them in their a** when they need it.”

But Cobb’s insights extended beyond Rodgers’ locker room antics. He also shed light on the Packers’ motivation for ultimately parting ways with the four-time MVP. According to the free agent wideout, the franchise felt it was time to hand the reins over to Jordan Love, allowing the young quarterback to develop under Rodgers’ tutelage before taking over the team.

And for Rodgers himself? The move to New York represented an enticing new challenge, a chance to prove his mettle in a completely unfamiliar environment. Of course, the question lingers: why would a franchise willingly move on from one of the most accomplished play-callers and dynamic personalities? After all, every NFL fan knows that Rodgers possesses that elusive “juice.”

But as Cobb intimated, perhaps it was that very aura — that unapologetic confidence and unwavering determination — that decided to trade Rodgers a necessary step for all parties involved. With Jordan Love waiting in the wings, the Packers just opted to pass on the torch.