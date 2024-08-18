Randi Mahomes and Jason Kelce Applaud Patrick Mahomes for His Stunning Behind-The-Back Pass vs Lions

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a behind-the-back underhand pass to tight end Travis Kelce (87) (not pictured) against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes might’ve just played for the first quarter during the Chiefs preseason game against the Lions, but he’s managed to grab the spotlight for his flawless behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce.

He went behind the back to Travis for an 8-yard gain and a first down on his last drive of the game. As fans went wild watching the QB finally attempt the pass during a game, mom Randi Mahomes and Travis’s brother Jason also showered the QB with praises for the success of the pass.

Randi took to X to revel in her son’s greatness, and shared the video of his pass with a sweet message:

If it works then 😊 https://t.co/xwDELhC9ww — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) August 17, 2024

Mahomes’ wife Brittany also took to her Instagram stories to hail her talented husband as she shared the video of the pass, and wrote ‘Let’s gooooo’ with fire emojis.