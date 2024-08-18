Randi Mahomes and Jason Kelce Applaud Patrick Mahomes for His Stunning Behind-The-Back Pass vs Lions

Patrick Mahomes might’ve just played for the first quarter during the Chiefs preseason game against the Lions, but he’s managed to grab the spotlight for his flawless behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce.
He went behind the back to Travis for an 8-yard gain and a first down on his last drive of the game. As fans went wild watching the QB finally attempt the pass during a game, mom Randi Mahomes and Travis’s brother Jason also showered the QB with praises for the success of the pass.
Randi took to X to revel in her son’s greatness, and shared the video of his pass with a sweet message:
If it works then 😊 https://t.co/xwDELhC9ww
— Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) August 17, 2024
Mahomes’ wife Brittany also took to her Instagram stories to hail her talented husband as she shared the video of the pass, and wrote ‘Let’s gooooo’ with fire emojis.
Calling him Magic Mahomes, Travis’s brother Jason was super hyped to watch the QB execute the pass flawlessly:
If you missed it, here it is. Now that it’s been done in the preseason, I got a fever, and I need more cowbell https://t.co/6XLwKtrgpm
— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) August 17, 2024
After he completed two of these passes during training camp, fans were eager to watch him attempt the basketball-inspired pass during a game. And he did just that!
When asked by reporters after training camp, if he would be attempting the behind-the-back pass during games, Mahomes had indicated that such plays aren’t planned out in advance and just end up happening in the heat of the moment.
And that’s exactly what happened. Mahomes later said during the NFL Network broadcast of Saturday’s game that he threw the behind-the-back pass “out of spite” because Kelce ran the wrong route. According to the star QB, he was mad at the TE for getting the route wrong:
“Travis didn’t run the route he was supposed to run, and then it was a kind of a behind-the-back pass, kinda ’cause I was mad. Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass.”
Even though the Lions bested the Chiefs, Mahomes’ bold throw became the standout moment of an otherwise unremarkable preseason game, where Mahomes completed 93 yards in just two efficient series. However, the Lions made a comeback to clinch a marginal 24-23 victory.