“Back to Kansas City”: Shannon Sharpe Hints at Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill Reunion as Cryptic Tweets Fuel Exit Rumors

Shortly after the 2024 NFL season concluded, Tyreek Hill’s relationship with the Miami Dolphins was on the rocks. He suggested he would be seeking a trade because Miami missed the postseason. The Dolphins smoothed things out in the following week. Or at least it seemed that way.

On Sunday, Hill made multiple posts on Twitter that suggested he was ready to be traded once again. His one-emoji responses to users asking/stating he would be moved drew intense reactions from those in the sports world, including Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

Sharpe and Johnson discussed Hill’s shaky standing on Nightcap. Sharpe expressed that if Hill is going to be traded, it would need to happen before or during the day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Otherwise, Miami would not maximize any potential return. Then, when Johnson asked Sharpe where he believed Hill could land, he named a destination that’d be terrifying for AFC contenders looking to get over the hump: his former Chiefs squad.

“Back to Kansas City… look, with Tyreek [Hill’s] skillset, every place is a great fit.” – Shannon Sharpe

Johnson concurred with the latter aspect. He admitted that if an offense “knows how to use [Tyreek Hill] the right way… all hell [will] break loose.” For that reason, he thinks Hill should stay in South Beach.

Chad Johnson would “love Miami” if he were Tyreek Hill

Yes, the Dolphins just barely missed the playoffs in 2024. They could have slipped into the postseason with a win – and other results – in Week 18. Things, unfortunately, didn’t break their way. But they were on the verge of a berth even after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games. To Johnson, that’s evidence for Hill to remain in Miami and, in terms of Tagovailoa’s health, hope for the best.

“For me, the situation is good. I would love to be in Miami… and hope that Tua can stay upright this upcoming year… we know what Tua can do with Tyreek and Waddle if he’s upright and healthy.” – Chad Johnson

Alas, Tagovailoa’s health is an absolute wildcard. Tagovailoa has suffered four confirmed concussions since 2019. And when he hasn’t been on the field, the Dolphins’ offense has been putrid. Their scoring output in games Tagovailoa played (24.1) nearly doubled their production in contests he missed (13.3) in 2024.

Hill’s individual numbers also suffered greatly without Tagovailoa’s presence. He failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019 a year ago. When the team and player are both struggling because of a quarterback’s poor health, Sharpe thinks seeking a new location is justifiable.

“When the quarterback is injured frequently, getting timing [is hard]… I got three weeks with [Tyler Huntley], three weeks with Tua, maybe two weeks with another guy… it’s hard to build chemistry.” – Shannon Sharpe

Hill certainly wouldn’t need to build a rapport in Kansas City if he returned there. He and Mahomes would simply need to rediscover what they had from 2018-21. That’d surely be a quick process for the two Hall of Fame talents.

lol another false narrative https://t.co/kDbndUpWUy — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 31, 2025

For what it’s worth, Hill did follow up his prior posts with a new one on Monday. It contained words rather than emojis, ones that labeled him “being okay” with a trade “to a playoff contender” a lie. Hill may be telling the truth, but we won’t know for sure until the 2025 NFL Draft commences on Apr. 24.