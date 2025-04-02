Jackson Mahomes Reacts in 2 Words as Patrick Mahomes Joins Lionel Messi For FIFA World Cup Promotions

In an attempt to maximize the potential for U.S. viewership for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, two of the world’s premier athletes, Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi, have teamed up with Adidas for a blockbuster event.

The pairing of the two powerhouses marks a turning point for the United States, which is set to host its first World Cup in over 30 years. After the face of football shared an image of him and the soccer legend standing next to the FIFA World Cup Trophy, the signal caller Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, couldn’t help but contain his excitement.

Leaving a simple message of “Yes sirrr” in the comment section, seeing his older brother featured alongside the world’s most famous athlete seemed to be a surreal moment for Jackson and the rest of the Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes too reacted to the post, with a series of fire emojis.

Suffice to say, fans were excited as well, with some even suggesting that Messi’s championship ways may rub off on Mahomes as he now attempts to avenge his loss at Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes joins Lionel Messi to promote the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here are some interesting reactions from Instagram. pic.twitter.com/mR3CqWYDyL — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) April 1, 2025

Despite having competed against the likes of Tom Brady on the gridiron’s grandest stage, Mahomes admitted to being nervous upon first meeting the Argentine phenom. In 2024, Messi’s Inter Miami visited Arrowhead Stadium to take on Sporting Kansas City.

After running into Messi in the tunnel prior to the start of the clash, Mahomes jokingly recalled that,

“I just met Messi the other day, I was so nervous… I was hoping it would happen naturally… He had a goal and an assist so I feel like he had a great time, he had fun, it was all on me.”

The Texas Tech product was also impressed by the sheer amount of endurance that was displayed on the ground that day. In response to one of the hosts noting that American football seemed to be a much more punishing game, Mahomes promptly noted that “I don’t have to run as much.”

The instance would not be the last time the two superstars crossed paths, as Messi famously attended this year’s Super Bowl. While the result of the contest proved to be a lopsided 40-22 loss for Mahomes and his Chiefs, an appearance from Leo proved to be a friendly gesture. Notably, the two seem to be enjoying a budding relationship atop the world of sports.

With both men operating under the same sponsorship banner, fans can expect to see more pairings in the future as FIFA tries to increase its share of American viewership totals.