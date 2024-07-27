Randi Mahomes Encourages Patrick Mahomes’ 81-Year-Old Superfan: “Have Fun and Yell Loud”

Ever since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Patrick Mahomes has soared in popularity because of his stellar performance and his large fanbase spanning all age groups. Among them is an 81-year-old fan named Kayren Spain. Now, as the octogenarian prepares to attend the Chiefs’ ongoing training camp, Patrick’s mother, Randi, has a wholesome message for her.

On July 27, Kayren took to X (formerly Twitter) and excitedly shared her plans to visit Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she hopes to meet her football hero, Patrick Mahomes.

This announcement quickly caught the attention of Patrick’s mother, Randi. And, Mama Mahomes wasted no time in encouraging the superfan, writing, “Have fun and yell loud!!!”

Have fun and yell loud!!! https://t.co/VFFZGiRlum — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) July 26, 2024

Notably, on August 2, the Kansas City Chiefs are conducting an Autograph Day for all the fans where they will be able to meet their favorite quarterbacks, running backs, and specialists after the team’s practice session. Kayren is targeting this day to meet the superstar QB. She’ll be carrying a light-hearted sign that is sure to catch the QB’s attention:

“I’m 81. Wanna meet 15 before I (Croak)”

That said, Kayren Spain’s journey to the Chiefs‘ training camp is not a mere trip to collect autographs — it is about the unmatched loyalty she has for the team and Patrick. Speaking of which, this would be the 81-year-old fan’s second attempt to meet the star quarterback.

Kayren’s First Attempt to Meet Patrick Mahomes Fell Short

After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in February 2023, Kayren, a mother of four and grandmother of twelve, launched a campaign to fulfill her dream of meeting her NFL idol, Patrick Mahomes. She regularly uploaded videos on YouTube in hopes of catching the attention of the star quarterback.

In the very first video she posted, Kayren flaunted a Chiefs jersey (No. 15) and proclaimed how Patrick had taken her love for football to a new level—a sport she grew up with so closely, all thanks to her father.

By October 2023, Kayren’s persistence bore fruit, albeit not in the manner she initially expected. Instead of meeting her idol, she had an opportunity to meet Patrick’s mother, Randi, during a game between the Chiefs and the Chargers.

Although the Chiefs clinched a 31-17 win at home, for Kayren, the true highlight was meeting the woman who gave birth to her hero.

“Yesterday was GREATEST DAY of my LIFE,” Kayren tweeted following their meeting and also posted pictures with Randi. “I got to meet the fabulous woman who brought PATRICK MAHOMES into this world!!,” she added.

To which, Randi reciprocated and wrote: “I was so excited to meet you!! Special treat to meet & for visiting after finding/seeing your posts and surprising you!!!”

Kayren’s profound love for Patrick shows how a sport can forge special bonds. As she gears up for the Chiefs training camp and her second opportunity to meet the quarterback, the excitement among those who are rooting for her, is truly infectious.