Randy Moss Calls Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen Rivalry a Next Gen Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen has never let down fans. The rivalry is one of the best in the league and every time the two meet on the gridiron, it’s always a sight to see.

Advertisement

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown crew took time before today’s game to gush about their rivalry.

Host Mike Greenberg claimed “there is no better matchup in the NFL” than the ones between Mahomes and Allen. Former wide receiver Randy Moss took things a step further, comparing their battles to some of the greatest in league history:

“Everybody said that we would never see it again, but this is [Tom] Brady-[Peyton] Manning [part] two. This is Brady-Manning 2. Allen-Mahomes. I like what I see.”

Including today’s contest, Kansas City (9-0) and Buffalo (8-2) have faced one another nine times since Oct. 19, 2020.

Mahomes has Brady’s rings, but Allen does not have Manning’s MVP awards. He could secure his first one this season, though, if he beats Mahomes this afternoon and finishes the year strong.

Rex Ryan: “Josh Allen has never lost to Patrick Mahomes”

The Chiefs have defeated the Bills in three of the past four postseasons. Buffalo, in return, has beaten Kansas City in three consecutive regular seasons entering Week 11. The point is, that Mahomes and Allen have split their last six meetings.

However, Rex Ryan doesn’t consider any of Allen’s losses to be his fault. He also believes the two signal-callers are of equivalent caliber.

“Josh Allen has never lost to Patrick Mahomes. His team has, but Josh Allen hasn’t. I’m telling you… these two cats are so good… start lining them up side-by-side, because they’re in the same conversation… these two guys are absolutely ridiculous.”

Ryan called both men “once-in-a-lifetime” quarterbacks. Nobody can dispute Allen has been special. However, until he gets over his “Mahomes hump” in the playoffs, the three-time Super Bowl champion will always reside in a class of his own.