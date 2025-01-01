“Clean Out the Quarterback”: Suzy Shuster’s NFL Resolution Is to See the Jets Getting Rid of Aaron Rodgers

Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after a missed throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Suzy Shuster has finally said what all Jets fans want to hear. The wife of renowned sports journalist, Rich Eisen, professed her New Year’s resolution to the cast of What the Football, revealing she’s ready for the Jets to get rid of Aaron Rodgers.

The resolution received much approval from Eisen, a Jets fan. He’s maybe been the most outspoken about the team and their decision-making throughout this season. Eisen listened, looking impressed, as his wife ripped apart his favorite team.

“My New Year’s resolution is for the Jets to clean house,” Shuster said. Eisen, however, was confused about which house was left to clean, as the Jets had cleared out almost every position on the team on the field and off.

“Clean out the quarterback… Bring in somebody to rebuild this program,” she explained.

While Eisen may agree with the sentiment of parting ways with Rodgers, he admits he doesn’t even know who the right person for the rebuild job would be. There have been talks about Rex Ryan possibly getting an interview this offseason, but Eisen and Shuster don’t believe he’s the man to turn things around in the Big Apple.

Rodgers mentioned back in November that he plans to play in 2025, but so much has changed since then. He’s practically become the team’s worst enemy as players have begun to openly express their feelings about the legendary QB.

Garrett Wilson revealed he may not return to the team if Rodgers is back next season. Sauce Gardner, on the other hand, told a fan he doesn’t want to recruit players to New York. It all points to growing issues in the locker room — a situation that has escalated quickly. Now, the Jets must decide if Rodgers is worth all the trouble.

Rich Eisen’s Resolution

While Eisen admits he would like to see the Jets follow through with Shuster’s resolution, he also mentioned that he’s tired of talking about Rodgers and the Jets this year. For his own resolution, he wants to see the NFL take a different approach to replay reviews.

“I want to see the replay system expanded. I want to see it expanded, I want to see more placed under this replay assist. If we can see it at home and it’s so damn obvious, it shouldn’t matter… I want to see if there’s a flag thrown on the field if we can get it reviewed and the flag can get picked up. That’s what I want to see.”

It’s something many NFL fans have been clamoring about for years. With all the technology available today, how is it that video reviews still take 3-8 minutes to complete? We’ve seen replay officials handle it more efficiently for the first time this season. It’s time to make that speed the league-wide standard for every call.

What a world we could be living in if the replay center could assist with every call. Missed flags would be the major introduction. There have been several instances of missed facemask calls in key moments throughout this season. While it can be a tough call to make to the naked eye at times, the misses have cost teams wins.

Why not establish a replay room to quickly review flagged calls and assist referees in making the correct decision? We already have it for certain calls, so it should become the new industry standard.