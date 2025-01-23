Cam Newton Still Believes Aaron Rodgers Has an MVP Season Left in His Tank

The Jets are coming off a disastrous season with Aaron Rodgers, one that has a strong possibility of not seeing him back in the Big Apple. There are also talks about the QB hanging up his cleats. However, Cam Newton believes there’s an MVP season left in Rodgers.

The former 2015 MVP joined the First Take crew to explain why New York should move forward with Rodgers rather than pursue other options at QB. The main reason for not drafting a rookie, Newton noted, is that the Jets don’t have a draft pick in the range to select either of the sure-fire QBs, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Newton mentioned that the Jets could trade up for one of them. However, success won’t be guaranteed, and the team would have to give up significant draft capital, which will be needed for an overhaul. So, Newton believes they have to work with what they have and then some. That starts with retaining Rodgers and bolstering the defense.

“I think Aaron Rodgers still has MVP-caliber football in him. Why? Because every single MVP quarterback has this one thing that they get from the opposing sector: opportunity from their defense. You give any quarterback enough opportunities and they’re going to put up points.”

Newton also mentioned getting back to the culture Rex Ryan built there so many years ago, which newly appointed HC Aaron Glenn can also achieve.

“The only time the New York Jets had a post[season] was with Rex Ryan. They had that attitude, they had that grit. I think Aaron Glenn gives you that.”

Glenn managed to turn Detroit’s defense into one of the best in the league this season, even despite dealing with injuries to key players. He is a tough coach who demands the respect of his players. He’s a great head coaching hire in the Jets’ first step towards shifting the culture of their team.

What’s great for Rodgers is that there are rumors suggesting Glenn wants him to stay as the QB next season. It’s a surprising turn of events, as many thought he had played his last game in Week 18. But Glenn seems to be infatuated with the idea of an older veteran QB. Rodgers should know what he’s doing, holding things down while he figures out the defense.

As Newton went on to mention, the Jets still have a slew of options on offense should Rodgers return. Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson are out wide. Breece Hall is an All-Pro-level running back who just needs to get into a good offense to shine, along with other interesting options that flashed at times last year, like Allen Lazard, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis.

Glenn is going to have the opportunity to craft an elite defense right away too. The Jets are littered with talent on that side of the ball because their former head coach, Robert Saleh, was a defensive-minded guy. Players like Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardener, and Will McDonald should be able to anchor a defense that could be one of the best in the league next season.

The Jets don’t only need the right coaching though. They also need ownership to stay out of the team’s way. Too often this season, Woody Johnson was meddling in team affairs. It’s a factor Newton, and the crew didn’t discuss, but it’s always a factor when talking about the Jets.