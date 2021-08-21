“Randy Moss Is A Hall Of Famer, I Think Mike Evans Can Be One Too”: When Tom Brady Boldly Said His Buccaneers Teammate Is Headed For Canton

Tom Brady has had the pleasure to play with some great wide receivers like Randy Moss and Mike Evans, the latter of whom he thinks can be as good as the former.

Randy Moss played with the New England Patriots from 2007-2010, generating a strong connection with Brady during his time.

Of course, their most famous year together was Moss’ first with the Pats in 2007. After being traded from the Raiders for a fourth round pick, nobody expected anything crazy as it looked like Moss was at the tail end of his career.

Instead, Moss and Brady would go on to lead the Patriots to the only 16-0 season in NFL history, with Moss breaking the records for receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Tom Brady throwing to Randy Moss was basically a cheat code touchdown pic.twitter.com/DK7sAJHoA7 — GOAT (@7RingsTommy) February 12, 2021

Tom Brady Said That Mike Evans Could Reach Randy Moss Levels In His Career

Randy was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018 for his absolutely stunning NFL career. Before he was breaking records with the Patriots, Moss established himself as a star in the league with the Minnesota Vikings.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and made First Team All Pro thrice with the Vikings before adding another Pro Bowl and First Team All Pro selection in his record breaking year with the Patriots.

Entering the 2020-21 NFL season, there had been only two players who had started their careers with six straight 1,000 yard seasons: Randy Moss and Mike Evans. Evans broke Moss’ record after finishing the year with 1,006 yards, making it a record seven years in a row he’s reached the 1k mark.

That’s why before the year started, Brady was able to see a lot of similarities in Evans’ and Moss’ games. He would say the following about the two:

“From a physical standpoint – both [have] big bodies, big catch radiuses and great body control,” Brady said Thursday when asked to compare the two pass-catchers. “[They have] great understanding of the game – feel, instincts, [etc.]. Randy is a Hall of Famer. I think Mike is going to be one too and it’s been amazing to play with him. I love playing with Mike. He’s been just spectacular from the day I met him. I admired him from afar for a long time.”

If Evans keeps up his hot streak, and the Buccaneers keep winning with him and Brady, there’s no doubt that he can reach the same levels as Randy Moss in his career.

Mike Evans turns 28 years old today, so far he holds: – 8,266 YDS

– 62 TDS

– 3x Pro Bowler

– 1x Second Team All-Pro

– Only WR to have 7 straight seasons with at least 1K yards in each one

– And most importantly, a Super Bowl champ Happy Birthday @MikeEvans13_ pic.twitter.com/EWZKVDiesh — (@TampaJ21) August 21, 2021

