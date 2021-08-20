“That’s Glitter, He Was Cheerleading A Lot”: Cam Newton Destroys K’Von Wallace For Nicknaming Him ‘Checkdown King’

Cam Newton isn’t someone to be taken lightly. The Patriots quarterback will fire back at you as Eagles defensive back K’Von Wallace found out.

Newton is currently in a quarterback battle after the Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round in this year’s NFL draft. After a pretty ‘meh’ showing in his first preseason game, Pats fans were practically begging to have Mac Jones take the starting job after he performed well.

However, Newton definitely put his doubters to rest in his second preseason game, finishing with a great stat line and giving Pats fans a little to think about when it comes to their starting quarterback.

Cam Newton in the 1st Quarter: 🔹8-9

🔹103 yards

🔹1 TD pic.twitter.com/cmN93gE4ux — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2021

Before the game against the Eagles, the Pats had joint practices with the team, and things got a little chippy when defensive back K’Von Wallace decided to engage in some name calling.

Cam Newton Calls K’Von Wallace A Cheerleader In Retaliation

Newton had to deal with a lot after signing with the Patriots last year. Firstly, any new quarterback that comes to New England is immediately going to be compared to Tom Brady as the face of the franchise departed after 20 long years.

On top of dealing with that pressure, Newton never got a proper offseason to integrate with his new team as Covid-19 shut down training camps.

After that, Newton contracted Covid-19 himself, just when he was beginning to build some momentum with his new team. That took him out for a while, and after he returned, things just weren’t the same.

Additionally, the Patriots didn’t do too well to surround Newton with a lot of talent at the receiving positions, something they definitely improved upon this year by adding Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, and Hunter Henry.

As is customary during joint practices, K’Von Wallace decided to take a shot at the Pats’ quarterback, giving him a new nickname.

K’Von Wallace yells at QB Cam Newton, “Checkdown king!” after back to back dump offs to RBs in 7 on 7. Next play, Wallace yells “running back!” On cue, Newton to White in the flat. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 17, 2021

In response, Newton had this to say:

Cam Newton was asked about the whole “Checkdown King” comment from K’Von Wallace during joint practices. Asked what number Wallace was. Then said, “Oh yeah, that’s Glitter” Glitter? “He was cheerleading a lot. Cheerleaders usually have glitter on.” #Patriots #Eagles — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 20, 2021

The Patriots would go on to dominate the Eagles in the preseason 35-0 and with the way Newton played, he definitely shut Wallace up for the time being.

