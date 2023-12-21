Rapper Tech N9ne Combines Forces With Modern Family Actor and KC Mayor to Ban Reporter from Chiefs Kingdom

Analyst Nick Wright hinted that Kevin Wildes might be trying to reconcile with the Chiefs’ Kingdom in a recent episode of Fox Sports’ First Things First. Allegedly, Kevin’s previous comments about the team displeased the passionate Chiefs fans, who are known for their impassionate support. As we all know, the Chiefs Kingdom is a star-studded fan community. A few of them recently joined hands and expressed their discontent, leading to calls for Kevin’s exclusion.

During his recent sparring session, Nick Wright played a tape featuring prominent figures denouncing Kevin Wildes from the Red Kingdom. Mayor Quinton Lucas declared, “Kevin Wildes, you have been excommunicated from the Chiefs Kingdom.” Then, Eric Stonestreet from Modern Family followed suit, echoing the sentiment. Finally, renowned rapper Tech N9ne added with a musical touch, “Kevin Wildes, you have been excommunicated from the Red Kingdom.”

Although it was all fun and jest, it does reflect the depth of dissatisfaction within the Chiefs’ fanbase. Eric Stonestreet, Mayor Quinton Lucas, and Rapper Tech N9ne are some of the prominent figures aligned with Kansas City, who proudly express their loyalty. Joining this illustrious group are Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, and Henry Cavill. The star-studded lineup showcases unwavering support for the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Kevin Wildes challenged the authenticity of the declaration as he showed discontent with the public excommunication. He puts the ultimate stamp on his plea, stating, “If I don’t hear it from Paul Rudd, it’s not official!”

Fans playfully suggest future celebrity authorities as Kevin Wildes finds himself in the midst of an unexpected ex-communication drama. However, Kevin Wilde keeps moving the goalpost on who has the highest authority to kick him out of the Kingdom.

One of the fans wrote, “Mahomes went from MVP favorite at the beginning of the season to not even in the top 5, I blame too much practice. Nick knows what I’m saying.”

Another chimed in, noting, “@getnickwright might as well get @jasonsudeikis lined up next in batter’s box cause no doubt @kevinwildes will be wanting Jason to be next up after Paul Rudd! Lol!”

This fan wanted Taylor Swift out, commenting, “Taylor Swift next”

Another fan quipped, “Better get ready for @jasonsudeikis next”

The unfolding narrative reveals the unique circumstances leading to this peculiar fan interaction. Let’s delve into the origins of this situation. Kevin Wildes’ critique of the Chiefs’ offensive struggles after a Week 13 loss to the Packers seems to have stirred discontent among the Chiefs Kingdom. His statistical breakdown of the team’s performance probably irked the fans, particularly comparing 2022 to 2023. He claimed,

“Alright, so the offense looks broken. It looks broken and boring. Okay, so here’s 2022 vs 2023 through 12 games, a full touchdown less in production, almost 60 fewer passing yards, passes are a full yard short, and eight fewer touchdowns.”

Wildes’ comments highlighted a perceived decline in production, passer rating, and offensive points. His pinpointing the offense facing challenges this season may have fueled the dissatisfaction.