After Taking a $35,000,000 Paycut, Aaron Rodgers Ends 12 Year Old Partnership With State Farm, That Earned Him $2-3 Million Annually

Aaron Rodgers has been doing things differently this year. This started with Rodgers dumping his first love in the NFL – the Green Bay Packers for a newer and more attractive romance in the Big Apple – the New York Jets. He also took a $35,000,000 pay cut in order to facilitate the move. Adding more to this narrative, the NFL veteran has now decided to part ways with his long-term endorsement partner – State Farm.

Advertisement

The 12-year partnership with State Farm was known for its iconic “Discount Double Check” commercials. It has been an integral part of Rodgers’ public image all these years. However, as per recent reports, the New York Jets QB has opted to move on from this partnership. The endorsement was earning Rodgers a substantial $2-3 million annually.

Aaron Rodgers Parts Ways With State Farm After 12 Years

The NY Jets star is waving goodbye to his long-standing partnership with insurance giant State Farm. The news broke when Kurt Badenhausen, a spokesperson from Sportico, told that Rodgers and State Farm have decided to go their separate ways after a collaboration that spanned an impressive 12 years.

Advertisement

Talking about the end of the partnership with Rodgers, a State Farm spokesperson, as per Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen, said, “We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavors. Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sportico/status/1694043535295537245?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rodgers has been a prominent face in the State Farm’s commercials since 2011. His separation from State Farms leaves behind a legacy of memorable ads and the famous “Discount Double Check”. The endorsement deal with State Farm raked in the moolah every year for the NFL superstar. Rodgers’ final commercial aired during the NFL playoffs back in January during the playoffs.

Aaron Rodger has been Shifting Gears in 2023

What was almost a two-decade monotonous career for Aaron Rodgers, has now been undergoing a significant shift lately. This all started when he maneuvered a move to the New York Jets in the summer. He even went on to take a $35,000,000 cut in order to bolster the team’s prospects. Rodgers displayed a level of commitment to the New York Jets as he traded a potential $110 million over the next two years for $75 million. However, he has a potential option of $47.5 million in 2025.

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Rodger tried to explain the rationale behind his decision. He said, “I thought it was important they knew how committed I was. And in my conversations with Joe, he has made it very clear the vision for the football team. You probably agree with this.”

Advertisement

“This year, compared to like 2005, the amount of transactions that happen now with guys getting cut and the amount of trades—way more than before. Big names move at the trade deadline now. I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available that we’d be able to get him. I’m very happy with the contract. I feel great about it,” Aaron had added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/snyjets/status/1686428378142830592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Jets contract for Rodgers will see him making almost $36.9 million this year ($35 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1,838,888). He’ll draw $38.1 million in 2024 ($35 million option bonus plus a salary of $3,161,112). All in all, it has been an eventful year for Rodgers. Fans of the New York Jets would be hoping for Aaron Rodgers to hit the ground running as soon as the NFL season starts.