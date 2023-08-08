Soon After Signing a $96,000,000 Extension, Stefon Diggs Explained Why he Wants His Barber ‘Mo’ on the Sidelines

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (14) catches a touchdown pass against the NFC during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs, the illustrious wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, secured a substantial $96,000,000 contract extension with the team in the last year, a testament to his remarkable skills and contribution. While he successfully negotiated the financial aspect with the team, there was one unconventional desire of his that remained unfulfilled.

Following the completion of his substantial contract extension, Stefon Diggs engaged in a candid conversation with GQ Sports, shedding light on the essential items that facilitate his daily routine. Amidst discussing his personal necessities, Diggs intriguingly disclosed a particular individual he holds in high regard and wishes to have on the sidelines during his games.

Stefon Diggs Reveals Must-Have Essentials and Sideline Presence

Stefon Diggs opened up about his indispensable daily items and shared his aspirations for the sidelines during a conversation with GQ Sports. He humorously delved into his unique preferences and offered insight into his game-day rituals.

Diggs began by spotlighting his hair sponge and his barber, Mo, who plays an essential role in maintaining his distinctive look: “Right here we have my sponge. Shout out to my barber, Mo. He takes good care of me, makes sure I look presentable especially on game days.” He continued, emphasizing the significance of his well-groomed appearance on and off the field.

However, what truly caught viewers’ attention was Diggs’ aspiration for a particular presence on the sidelines during his games. He stated, “I wish Mo was there on the sideline to have my sponge and my comb, but he’s not, so this is definitely essential.” This heartfelt mention of his barber underlined the strong bonds that extend beyond the football field.

The conversation flowed seamlessly as Diggs discussed a range of other items that he considers vital for his daily life, highlighting his love for Starburst candies: “I’m an all-pink Starburst guy. Got to have all pink Starbursts. I don’t want any confusion on the level of importance.” He also shared his affinity for cologne, his practice of good hygiene with the use of hand sanitizer, and his go-to trimmer for keeping his facial hair in check.

Diggs further expressed his devotion to learning and self-improvement, as he revealed his commitment to practicing a new language through the Duolingo app and his passion for reading motivational books like “Unlocking The Power of You.”

In this engaging conversation, Stefon Diggs shared not only his practical necessities but also his personal values and connections that shape his game-day experience, offering a glimpse into the world of a dedicated and meticulous athlete.

Stefon Diggs’ Stylish Beginnings: Fashion Wisdom from Mom

Stefon Diggs shared a touching anecdote about the fashion advice his mother imparted to him during his formative years. Recalling his childhood, Diggs revealed his mother’s words of wisdom that have continued to shape his personal style.

“My mom always told me, ‘Make sure you have on nice shoes, make sure your smile is nice, and make sure you smell good,'” Diggs reminisced. He acknowledged the lasting impact of her guidance, underscoring how these simple yet profound words influenced his approach to fashion.

These maternal words of advice have not only become a part of Diggs’ style ethos but have also contributed to his confidence both on and off the football field. The sentiment behind his mother’s counsel reflects the holistic perspective that Diggs brings to his wardrobe, where looking good is intertwined with feeling good.